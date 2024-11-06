Ruben Amorim has hinted at the way he wants his Man Utd team to play

Ruben Amorim has insisted that Manchester United ‘will not be able to play the same way’ as Sporting CP, who thrashed Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Sporting triumphed 4-1 in the Champions League clash which will be Amorim’s final home fixture with the Portuguese club before joining the Red Devils.

Superstar striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd, was the star of the show, netting an impressive hat-trick.

It was a result that will no doubt excite Man Utd supporters, but Amorim said following the game that the Red Devil’s will not be able to replicate Sporting’s style.

“We cannot transport one reality to another. United cannot play the way we play, they cannot be so defensive. Of course it’s good to beat City. But I’ll be living in a different world, we’ll have to start from a different point.”

Man City dominated large portions of the game with 73 percent possession and having 20 shots compared to Sporting’s nine, but the Portuguese club were ultimately more clinical and robust in defence, as Amorim alluded to.

Following the game, Amorim waved an emotional goodbye to Sporting fans, who have watched the manager lead their team to five trophies, including their first league title in 19 years.

READ MORE: ‘Cristiano of managers’ – Thrilling Ruben Amorim verdict, but mammoth Man Utd task laid bare by pundit

Ruben Amorim hints at new style at Man Utd

Amorim’s veiled criticism of Man Utd’s defensive capabilities perhaps points towards what his priorities will be in his first transfer window in charge.

As we exclusively revealed last week, Amorim has already held discussions with the Red Devils board about his transfer plans and has identified several players he’d like to bring in.

One of those is 23-year-old Sporting star Goncalo Inacio, who is widely considered to be one of the best young centre-backs in the world. Liverpool are also reportedly keen on signing him.

Amorim employs a 3-4-3 formation at Sporting so Inacio could be signed to play alongside the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martinez in a brand new system at Old Trafford.

But Amorim has suggested that he wants his Man Utd team to play with more of an emphasis on attacking football than his successful Sporting side, so it will be interesting to see if he does switch formation from the start of his tenure at Old Trafford.

Man Utd round-up: Vini Jr links assessed / Sporting stars eyed

Meanwhile, recent reports have linked Man Utd with a blockbuster move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr, but journalist Fabrizio Romano has been quick to pour cold water on the rumours.

“In recent days I received from some of you many messages like ‘Fabrizio, is it true that he’s going to Saudi, is it true that he’s being linked with Chelsea, Manchester United, PSG?” Romano said on YouTube.

“Guys, that clubs around the world can appreciate Vinicius is absolutely normal. He’s a fantastic, insane player. So it’s absolutely normal, but I can guarantee that as of today, links of Vinicius to Chelsea, to PSG, to Manchester United, are absolutely not even realistic. So there is nothing ongoing between Vinicius and any European club.”

In other news, we understand that Amorim has asked Man Utd’s board to keep an eye on two other Sporting stars, as well as Inacio.

As reported, the 39-year-old coach is keen on a reunion with Pedro ‘Pote’ Goncalves and Marcus Edwards at Old Trafford, who are both wingers.

Amorim and the Red Devils hierarchy have deemed Antony surplus to requirements and a replacement will have to be signed for the Brazilian if he leaves in January.

Man Utd also hold genuine interest in Sporting wonderkid Geovany Quenda, but they could face competition from Man City for his signature.

DON’T MISS: How Man Utd could line up under Ruben Amorim: Big names dropped and three centre-backs start

IN FOCUS: Man Utd’s possible line-up under Ruben Amorim

How might Man Utd line up under Ruben Amorim?