Critical Man Utd issue that’ll accelerate Ruben Amorim sack revealed by sources

Ruben Amorim could put his job at risk if he continues to show public negativity towards his role at Manchester United, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Sources have revealed that coming into the season Manchester United bosses had full intention to keep him in the job as long as he could keep the side in touch with the European qualification places. The aim is to qualify for the Champions League and they displayed their faith in him with the club’s summer transfer activity.

United’s long-term dream is to win the Premier League by 2028 and, ideally, they do not want to make a managerial change that could further disrupt that aim.

However, the early signs this season have been troubling – on and off the pitch.

United sit 14th in the table with just four points from their opening four games, and concerns have already been felt at boardroom level.

Officials are believed to have been unimpressed by Amorim’s outburst after the shock defeat to Grimsby Town in which he suggested he felt like quitting, while his handling of unwanted players has also raised eyebrows.

It is believed that the public stance he took over figures such as Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund may have harmed the club’s ability to command bigger transfer fees.

They are unlikely to have been impressed with his latest comments either – the Portuguese speaking out after the 3-0 loss to Manchester City, stating he is not willing to change his philosophy.

It is United’s worst start to a Premier League season since 1992 yet when asked about his playing set-up, Amorim again hinted at an exit as he said: “If they want it changed, you change the man.”

Amorim has remained resolute in his methods, refusing to bend his tactical approach and making it clear through his team selections which players he trusts.

Ruben Amorim leaves Man Utd fans frustrated

His determination to integrate new signings only on his terms has also come under scrutiny.

Record signing Benjamin Sesko had to wait until Sunday to make his full Premier League debut despite United’s glaring need for a No.9, while their new goalkeeper Senne Lammens was left on the bench.

That firm approach is seen inside the club as part of Amorim’s philosophy, but to the wider public it risks being viewed as stubbornness.

United’s hierarchy remain keen to back him and he is not considered to be under immediate pressure.

But, equally, if progress is not made soon they may be left with little choice but to reassess his position.

TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed earlier on Monday why some United insiders have been left ‘gobsmacked’ by Amorim.

The pressure is growing on the 40-year-old to turn results around, particularly as this is his first full season at the helm.

United’s abysmal record under Amorim