Manchester United legend Roy Keane has explained why he believes Diego Simeone would be the perfect replacement for Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford, while we have taken a deep dive into the Portuguese’s situation and explained what is next for the under-fire Red Devils manager.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his fellow board members turned to Amorim 11 months ago when Erik ten Hag was given his marching orders following a less-than-impressive start to the season. But if Manchester United expected an immediate improvement from the arrival of the much-heralded Portuguese, they were sadly very much mistaken.

Having finished the season down in 15th – their lowest ever in the Premier League – and then losing in the Europa League final to leave the club without European football for only the second time in 35 years, Amorim is now under major pressure to start getting the club upwardly mobile again.

After a lukewarm start had seen the pressure cranked up, a much-needed win over Sunderland, together with some reassuring words of comfort from Ratcliffe, appears to have changed the dynamic for Amorim at Old Trafford.

However, journalist Pete O’Rourke is one of a number of sources who believe the 40-year-old’s future still remains far from certain and he has explained why the axe could easily quite still soon fall on his head.

“Look, it’s a results-driven business. And if you’re not getting results, it obviously piles of pressure on Amorim,” O’Rourke told the Inside Track podcast.

“If results don’t improve, performances don’t improve and Man United find themselves well down in the table, it’s going to increase pressure on them and they might be forced into making a change.

“It’s a very huge public backing and support that Ratcliffe has given to Amorim saying he wants to give him three years to prove himself at Man United.

“We know Ratcliffe has said that he wants to give him three years to get things right, prove himself.

“If the results don’t improve in the meantime, the pressure will just grow and grow, and once that happens, you normally do have a change of managers.

“Results will dictate what Ruben Amorim’s future is at Old Trafford.”

‘Amorim safe at Man Utd – but for now only’

O’Rourke’s views follow on from our own Dean Jones, who has explained why the club will be offering Amorim no guarantees over his future and will continue to monitor both performances and results before making any long-term decisions.

Explaining the situation and the demands on the manager, Jones wrote: ‘Behind Ratcliffe’s calm exterior, sources understand that his job is not guaranteed to be safe with a big pair of demands on performances and results.

‘To that end, the club will continue to closely monitor their displays, as well as results, at a time when the main aim is to stay in touch with the club’s battling for European football.

‘But sources insist he is safe, but for now only, as the club seeks for him to focus on the next batch of games – starting with the huge clash against rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

‘There was relief at the fact he changed the team around in the Sunderland win, as TEAMtalk said was likely to happen in a report on October 2, and insiders insist there remains no interference or issues with him continuing with the tactical set up he prefers…’

Jones continued: ‘There is an expectation that United’s performance levels and consistency must improve, however.

‘There is specific statistical work that goes on behind the scenes so that a shortlist can quickly be put together of potential managers to aim for should Amorim fail to get the results needed.

‘But there is hope that upcoming games against Liverpool, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham lead to the project being seen in a more positive light.

‘After a largely poor start, United sit 10th in the Premier League, but just four points behind fourth-place in a tightly packed table.

‘There is still time for things to turn and for 2025/26 to be a success for Amorim.

‘But for now, crucial weeks lie ahead for Amorim and United, but sources maintain that he isn’t going anywhere over the international break.’

Rudy Galetti also revealed that Ratcliffe is determined for Amorim to succeed, and for the club to avoid another costly pay-out.

‘Behind the scenes at United, the message is clear – continuity, not disruption,’ he wrote.

‘The club’s leadership, led by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is determined to avoid another costly mid-season managerial change.’

Furthermore, Galetti claims the club will be keeping an eye on alternatives, adding: ‘Some within the club are quietly pushing to assess alternative options, but no advanced talks have taken place with other managers so far.’

Roy Keane wants ‘madman’ Simeone as next Man Utd boss

If United’s board are not yet thinking about successors, then several pundits certainly are, and one of them, Keane, has explained why he sees Simeone as an ideal fit.

The Argentine was recently branded “a madman, who can’t be held accountable for his actions” by Spanish commentators for his bizarre reaction at full-time following the 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo on October 5.

Despite that, Keane thinks Simeone would be an ideal fit and believes his arrival would shake things up.

Keane said on The Overlap: “I’ve said it for years, I’d like Atletico Madrid’s Simeone to go in there. I’d like to see him go there. I know his mate has gone to Arsenal [Andrea Berta, the Gunners’ sporting director who recently left Atletico].

“I think he would just create havoc, but good havoc. He’d rock up to that place. No guarantees, but I’d just like to see his personality, his track record.

“People might think styles of football, [but] they scored five against Real Madrid [winning 5-2] last weekend. He doesn’t like his teams giving up too many goals or chances, but they can play a bit and fight.

“At Liverpool [where Atletico lost 3-2 in the Champions League] a few weeks ago… the team aren’t as great as few years ago, but they still had fighting spirit. He’s on the sideline, he got sent off that night, I’d like a big personality.”

When asked about about how long he’d give Amorim, Keane quipped: “I’d still say give the man a chance, absolutely. Another week.”

