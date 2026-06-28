Manchester United are prepared to listen to offers for Mason Mount this summer, and reports suggest that Ruben Amorim is very keen on bringing him to AC Milan.

Amorim was sacked by the Red Devils in January after a difficult spell at Old Trafford, but his struggles didn’t put Milan off, and they appointed him as their new head coach earlier this month.

The club’s hierarchy are prepared to back Amorim in the transfer window, and Milan have already agreed a statement deal worth €70million (£60.4m, $70.7m) to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Goncalo Ramos.

But they won’t stop there, and according to Italian outlet MilanPress, Amorim has set his sights on a spectacular reunion with Man Utd star Mount.

The report claims that Mount, 27, feels ‘out of place’ in Michael Carrick’s project, and Amorim has given the ‘green light’ to negotiations over a deal to bring him to Milan.

It’s suggested that a fee of around €25million (£21.6m / $28.5m) would be enough to sign Mount this summer.

He joined Man Utd from Chelsea in a deal worth £55million in 2023, so that would represent a significant loss for the Red Devils.

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Man Utd ready to offload Mason Mount

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed last month that Man Utd are indeed open to listening to offers for Mount this summer.

At the time, sources indicated that a loan move with an obligation or option to buy attached was the most likely outcome for Mount, due to suitors being very reluctant to match his reported wages of £250,000 per week.

Those wages would be prohibitive for Milan, too, if Mount wasn’t willing to take a considerable cut to join them permanently.

A loan move to the Italian giants is therefore more likely based on our information.

There is also interest in Mount from English sides.

We understand Premier League new boys Coventry City, under Frank Lampard, view Mount as a dream target, with Lampard keen on a reunion with the attacking midfielder he managed at both Chelsea and Derby County.

Fellow newly-promoted Prem side Hull City are also admirers of Mount, as previously reported.

However, should Milan make a formal move Mount could find it difficult to turn a switch to the Rossoneri down.

Amorim was a big believer in Mount during his time with Man Utd, despite his inconsistent form and injury problems, and a reunion could make sense for all involved.

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