Amorim in massive Man Utd U-turn over controversial signing

Ruben Amorim has reportedly changed his mind on Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, while two of his struggling team-mates look increasingly likely to move on this summer.

Zirkzee became the first signing of the INEOS era at Old Trafford when Man Utd paid Bologna £36.5million to sign him on a five-year contract. United recruitment chiefs swooped for Zirkzee after being impressed by his classy displays for Bologna, for whom he notched 12 goals in 37 games last season.

It is fair to say that Zirkzee has been a controversial signing at United so far, however. The centre-forward got off to a great start at United, scoring a late winner against Fulham on his Premier League debut.

However, the goals then dried up for Zirkzee. This, coupled with his declining performances, resulted in him being booed off when he was substituted just half an hour into the 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle on December 30.

Zirkzee has buckled down since then though and turned his fortunes around. He has popped up with important goals for United in recent Europa League games against Real Sociedad and Lyon.

The 23-year-old often replaces Rasmus Hojlund up front and immediately helps the United attack to look more free-flowing and connected.

According to GiveMeSport, Amorim has completed a ‘major U-turn’ over Zirkzee recently and is now sold on him.

Amorim was previously unsure about Zirkzee’s ability, particularly after his poor performance against Newcastle in December.

But the coach has since ‘re-evaluated’ his striker options and is now ‘planning to keep’ Zirkzee, having been impressed by the strong mentality he has shown and his increased goal threat.

Juventus have admired Zirkzee ever since his Bologna days and have shown interest in taking him back to Italy.

But Juve look set to be left disappointed as Amorim will urge United officials to keep hold of the Dutchman when they engineer their squad overhaul this summer.

Previous reports have stated that Zirkzee’s ‘dream’ is to make it at United and help them win trophies once again, and he is now a step closer to making that dream a reality.

Hojlund, Onana leave Man Utd fans disappointed

While Zirkzee’s stock is back on the rise, Hojlund looks bereft of confidence and is at serious risk of being sold in the summer.

The Dane has been told he ‘looks lost’ as he struggles to add to his eight goals this season. Zirkzee may have only found the back of the net seven times himself, but he is impacting games and troubling defenders far better than his striker counterpart.

Reports claim Juve have are gradually moving on from Zirkzee and have set their sights on Hojlund instead.

Andre Onana is another player under severe pressure at United after his two mistakes against Lyon last week.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that interest from Saudi Pro League clubs in Onana ‘remains active’ after they were beaten to his signing by United in summer 2023.

If the Cameroonian’s woes continue then Amorim could ask United to sell him to the Saudis to fund the capture of a new No 1.

