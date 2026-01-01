Man Utd ‘playmaker shortlist’ down to THREE options; clear ‘favourite’ and one surprise name

Manchester United have ‘narrowed down’ their midfielder targets to three players, according to a reputable Spanish source, with Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson the clear ‘favourite’.

Here at TEAMtalk, we have consistently reported that Man Utd are determined to sign a new midfielder in the January transfer window as part of the next phase of manager Ruben Amorim’s rebuild.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported that Elliot Anderson is the number one midfield target for Man Utd, with Nottingham Forest looking for £120million (€136.3m, $157.6m) to sell the England international midfielder in the middle of the season.

Spanish sports publication AS, which is one of the most reputable sources on Real Madrid news, has backed our claim and has noted that Anderson is ‘the favourite’ among the three midfielders on Man Utd’s ‘shortlist’.

United ‘are looking for a new playmaker for Amorim’, with the future of Casemiro up in the air, with the report noting that ‘the shortlist has been narrowed down to three options’

AS has named Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves on the shortlist, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, that Man Utd have already held ‘talks’ over a January deal for the Portuguese star, who is out of contract at his Saudi Pro League club at the end of the season.

The third name on Man Utd’s shortlist, according to AS, is Ederson Castillo of LDU Quito, which comes as a surprise.

Unlike Anderson and Neves, Ederson is just starting his career and is only 17 years of age.

According to Futbol Ecuador, Ederson Castillo is valued at £5m (€5.7m, $6.7m) by his club, and it is small enough for Man Utd to pay, given that they have signed other South America wonderkids such as Diego Leon and Cristian Orozco.

Moreover, unlike Anderson and Neves, Ederson will not be able to move to Man Utd immediately.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is 17 now and will not be able to move to Old Trafford until January 2027.

Which other midfielders are on Man Utd’s radar?

While AS has a very good reputation covering Spanish football in general and Real Madrid in particular, it would be prudent to note that sources closer to Man Utd have named other midfielders that Amorim admires and would love to bring to Old Trafford.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd are keen on Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba remains on Man Utd’s radar, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, and so is Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace.

Wolves star Joao Gomes and AZ ace Kees Smit, too, are being followed by Man Utd.

In fact, there are as many as 33 midfielders that are being monitored by Man Utd.

