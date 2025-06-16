Ruben Amorim has reportedly informed a struggling Manchester United star who looked certain to be sold this summer that he remains a “key player” in the club’s rebuild, in a complete change of the expected transfer narrative.

The Red Devils are set to undergo some major changes to Amorim’s squad over the coming weeks and months after a disastrous campaign that left them without any form of European football next season.

Amorim had been expected to oversee an upturn in results after replacing the sacked Erik ten Hag back in November, only for Man Utd to finish 15th in the Premier League and lose to Europa League final to Tottenham in Bilbao.

Among the names being tipped to leave Old Trafford are the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Casemiro and Andre Onana. An it’s a fresh from Spain that has an update on the latter’s future at United.

Onana ended up enduring a miserable campaign as the Red Devils No.1, making a series of high-profile blunders, having actually started the 2024/25 season in fine form under Ten Hag.

Despite his struggles, Amorim continued to stick with the Cameroon international, especially after his back-up Altay Bayindir failed to cover himself in glory when given rare first-team opportunities.

However, since the season drew to a close, United have been linked with a plethora of different keeper options, including the likes Gianluigi Donnarumma, Senne Lammens, Marcin Bułka and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic – although Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez remains their first choice.

Onana himself has even hinted that he ‘does not know” what the future holds for him at Old Trafford, only for a fresh report from Spanish outlet Fichajes to claim that Amorim is now willing to keep the 29-year-old on board.

Indeed, the reports states that Amorim has closed the door on an exit for the player who he sees as a key part of his United rebuild.

Onana still a ‘key’ Man Utd player

The report adds that Amorim has told club chiefs to back off planning the player’s exit and that he intends for Onana to be his No.1 again for the start of next season.

Fichajes claims that Onana ‘continues to receive internal support, especially from Amorim’, who has ‘informed the board of his intention to include him as a key player in his project’.

Amorim still sees the former Inter Milan stopper as an ‘ideal fit for building from the back, thanks to his technical prowess and ability to play with his feet’.

The Portuguese also believes that Onana ‘can redeem himself with a more solid structure and a well-defined game plan’.

Now it must be said that Fichajes are not the most reliable of sources in what would be deemed a massive gamble by Amorim if he does decide to stick with Onana going forward.

The only real reason for potentially sticking with Onana is the cost of a potential replacement when there are so many areas of United’s current squad that currently need addressing.

