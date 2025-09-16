Manchester United have ‘no choice’ other than to stick by manager Ruben Amorim, with the club warned that another managerial change could set the club back for two or three years.

That’s the verdict of former England defender Danny Mills, who believes that sacking Amorim after a poor start to the season will spark more turmoil at a club that lurches from one disaster to the next.

Sunday’s thumping 3-0 defeat against Manchester City sparked a fresh wave of discussion over what comes next at United, with Amorim’s disastrous record since his arrival last November sparking inevitable discussion over his future.

The Portuguese coach has won just eight games from his first 31 in charge of United, which represents relegation form for a club that expects to be mixing it at the top end of the table.

Now, former Leeds and Manchester City defender Mills believes that instead of jettisoning Amorim despite his blatant flaws, the moment has come for the club to back their latest besieged head coach, with the club’s recruitment said to be the driving force behind their poor form.

“Any manager lives or dies by the quality of players he is working with and it has been clear for some time now that the players at United are not good enough,” Mills exclusively told TEAMtalk, with WhichBookie.

“Their recruitment has been poor and hasn’t worked out for a long time now and it’s going to take another transfer window and maybe this entire season to steady the ship, but will the board and the fans stay patient and stick with Amorim? I think they have to, even though it’s going to be a big grind for Manchester United…”

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Man Utd loan watch: How every player is faring in 2025/26 away from Old Trafford

‘United have to stick with Amorim’

Mills adds: “If you make another change now, you start again and it becomes another two or three-year cycle and they have to try and avoid doing that again.

“They have to find a way of playing, have to find players to get into that system and changing the manager every couple of years is not going to help solve what are clearly pretty big problems at that club.

“United have to stick with Amorim. There has been so much turmoil at that football club over the last three or four years and I just don’t think they can change again.

“They have to be strong now. Back the people they have in place in the top positions at the club and that includes the manager.

United’s lofty status and inflated expectations are weighing down Amorim and his players, with Mills suggesting top five finishes or title challenges need to be put on the back burner for some time to come.

“They need to set the targets at a realistic level this season,” he added. “If they could get into the top eight or nine, maybe qualify for the Europa League next season, that would be progress from where they have been over the last year.

“The teams with the best players win the big prizes and right now that is Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

“United don’t have the players to compete with those three teams at the moment and if you think about where Manchester United sit in the pecking order of the Premier League right now, you would probably say they are sixth, seventh, eighth or ninth.

“There is only so much a manager can do to change that. He could improve a team by 10-15 per-cent, but there is not a lot any manager can do if the players are not good enough.”

Amorim’s odds to be the next manager to get the axe in the Premier League were slashed after his side’s heavy defeat in the derby game against City, with his next big test coming when Chelsea are the visitors to Old Trafford next weekend.

DON’T MISS 🤑 Ranking the 50 best Premier League signings from the summer transfer window

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ After Man Utd ‘verbal agreement’, €100m star gets brutal ‘thrashing’ as Real Madrid left aghast

🔴⚫ Roy Keane nails biggest problem Amorim has in avoiding Man Utd sack as shock exit route opens up

🔴⚫ £40m star ‘shocked’ Ratcliffe backed Amorim over brutal Man Utd axe – ‘playing with fire’

POLL: How long will Ruben Amorim last as United manager?