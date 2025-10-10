Ruben Amorim’s position at Manchester United is safe for now, though TEAMtalk understands that he fell short of a key target set by the club’s hierarchy before the international break.

The Portuguese coach has been under pressure for months, following a 15th-place finish in the Premier League last term, coupled with a poor start to the 2025/26 campaign.

United have picked up 10 points from seven league games so far, leaving them 10th in the table and four points outside the top four.

TEAMtalk can reveal that before their mid-September clash with Chelsea, United’s management asked Amorim to deliver nine points from the following three games before the international break.

The goal was simple: silence growing speculation about his future and confirm faith in his long-term project.

In the end, the Red Devils fell short. They picked up home wins against Chelsea and Sunderland, but put in a very poor display in an away defeat to Brentford.

However, despite not hitting the target set out, Amorim’s job is not under threat, but the next few weeks could still be crucial for him.

READ MORE 🔴⚫ How Man Utd’s line-up has changed in Ruben Amorim’s first 50 games after £166.3m overhaul

Man Utd to use short-term performance checkpoints

Behind the scenes at United, the message is clear – continuity, not disruption.

The club’s leadership, led by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is determined to avoid another costly mid-season managerial change.

Ratcliffe publicly defender Amorim’s work in a recent interview, stressing the importance of tactical consistency and long-term vision after years of instability.

Some within the club are quietly pushing to assess alternative options, but no advanced talks have taken place with other managers so far.

Indeed, TEAMtalk correspondent Dean Jones revealed yesterday (October 9) that United are resisting the temptation to make a formal shortlist of potential replacements for Amorim during this international break.

Sources state that as long as performances remain “steady”, United plan to continue with Amorim, using short-term performance checkpoints to review progress rather than rushing to change direction.

Results will ultimately decide how long this patience lasts. But for now, United’s stance is firm: block out the managerial noise, trust Amorim’s process, and build stability through faith and support, not panic.

DON’T MISS 🔥 Premier League signings of the season power ranking: New top two as Liverpool, Chelsea stars fall

Latest Man Utd news: Wing-back wanted / Star ‘100%’ done

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that United are expected to take an attacking mindset into their search for a new wing-back.

The position – likely to be on the right side – is expected to be one of the next areas the club’s recruitment team will focus on.

As we approach the January transfer window, United will begin discussions over key positions and potential targets.

In other news, reports suggest that Tyrell Malacia will ‘100%’ leave United at the end of the season, when his contract expires.

The Dutch left-back is reportedly setting a good example in training and hasn’t downed tools, but he has no chance of changing Amorim’s mind and forcing his way back into the fold, following a disappointing loan stint with PSV Eindhoven last season.

QUIZ: How well do YOU know Ruben Amorim?