It’s no secret that Man Utd need a new left wing-back for Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system and some strong claims are emerging from Italy that the new boss has picked a new top target for the role.

Wing-backs are a crucial part of how Amorim prefers to play, but Man Utd’s options on the left are especially lacking. With that in mind, it will be a priority position to reinforce in January – and if not, in the summer for definite.

Now, a new target seems to have ended up on the radar of Man Utd boss Amorim – and their intentions seem strong. Patrick Dorgu is the latest player being linked and it sounds like Man Utd might be willing to make a serious bid for him.

According to Italian reporter Gerardo Fasano, Man Utd have joined the race for Dorgu after he was linked with Tottenham and Chelsea in recent days.

Fasano told Area Napoli: “Manchester United, on the precise indication of their manager Amorim, would like to sink the blow on Patrick Dorgu. The English club needs a left wing-back, and the Dane would be the ideal profile.

“The incoming offer is between €30-35m plus easily achievable bonuses, already in this market session.”

That means Man Utd could put £25m-£33m on the table for Dorgu, who has scored three goals from 14 games for Lecce this season – thanks to him also being used as a right winger.

READ MORE: Antony given FINAL chance to save Man Utd career as Amorim confirms positional change for Brazilian

Serie A side pose threat for Dorgu deal

It’s not just the Premier League where Dorgu could end up. As you may have guessed from the source, Napoli are also showing an interest in the 20-year-old.

And the Serie A title challengers – coached by Antonio Conte – could have an ace up their sleeve to try and tempt Lecce into choosing to do business with them instead of a Premier League side.

Fasano added: “Napoli could perhaps close at €30m but leave him on loan. Generally English clubs don’t leave him on loan, they buy immediately.”

However, it isn’t unheard of for English clubs to sign a player and keep them developing on loan at the same club – think of Liverpool and Giorgi Mamardashvili with Valencia, or Tottenham and Destiny Udogie with Udinese.

Udogie has become Tottenham’s main left-back since, which might lessen their need for Dorgu, but TBR Football yesterday claimed they were leading the race for his signature.

Man Utd might have something to say about that, but they have been linked with other left-backs like Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth, Antonee Robinson of Fulham, Alphonso Davies of Bayern and Theo Hernandez of AC Milan, while they have a buyback clause for Alvaro Carreras at Benfica, so it remains to be seen how serious they actually are about Dorgu.

Man Utd transfer roundup

Meanwhile, Man Utd have also joined Tottenham in the race for PSV and USMNT midfielder Malik Tillman, according to various reports.

Tillman has 12 goal contributions already this season and can play in attacking or defensive midfield roles, with Man Utd reportedly scouting him recently.

However, an issue with his release clause means they may have to wait until the summer to stand a better chance of signing him for a decent price.

In other news, Joshua Zirkzee has reportedly ruled out a January exit from Man Utd, despite his recent struggles, since he is intent on proving himself to Amorim.

Zirkzee had been linked with a reunion with Thiago Motta at Juventus but, although TEAMtalk understands he could be made available on loan still if it’s right for his development, he could well see out the season at Old Trafford.

IN FOCUS: The rise of Patrick Dorgu

Lecce originally acquired Dorgu from Nordsjaelland in his native country, where he was yet to make his first-team debut.

He spent a year in the Italian side’s academy ranks, but once he was promoted into the Lecce first team, there were no second thoughts as he went on to record 34 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia last season.

The teenager’s potential has long since attracted some clubs of serious stature – with his agent namedropping Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona before he had even made his Lecce debut – while he made his senior international debut for Denmark during the September break.

This season, he has split his gametime between playing as a left-back or a right winger, developing his output considerably.

Lecce will hope to benefit from their faith in his potential, with Dorgu a candidate to become their record sale when he leaves (eclipsing Morten Hjulmand after his €19.5m move to Sporting CP in 2023).

For now, he remains under contract until 2029. It seems unlikely he will stay at Lecce for all that time, with a big club almost certainly in his destiny.