Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has been carefully weighing up whether to hand young goalkeeper Senne Lammens his debut before the international break, TEAMtalk can reveal.

United face Brentford and Sunderland in the coming days, and those fixtures could offer the Belgian a low-key introduction to life at Old Trafford.

Amorim is also conscious that Man Utd‘s first game after the break is against Liverpool – a ferocious test that he would prefer not to use as Lammens’ first taste of action.

For now, Altay Bayindir has kept hold of the gloves and satisfied Amorim with his consistency. But insiders insist this is not simply a case of waiting for Bayindir to make a mistake – the plan has always been for Bayindir and Lammens to compete for the No.1 role.

Lammens, who joined from Royal Antwerp, is highly regarded by the club and remains part of their long-term plans. Sources stress he has done nothing wrong, but Amorim has wanted to protect him, analyse him thoroughly in training, and give him time to settle properly before thrusting him into the spotlight.

United’s interest in signing another senior goalkeeper is also still alive for the future, despite their faith in Lammens.

The idea is not to block his path but to ensure the competition for places remains fierce at the top level.

Lammens’ opportunity may now be on the horizon as Amorim needs to follow through soon on his plan to have competition for the spot and have both goalkeepers competing for a start on a weekly basis.

