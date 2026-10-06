Ruben Amorim pushing to reunite with Man Utd favourite as REAL threat revealed

AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim is said to favour a Manchester United star he used often during his time at the club and with the Serie A giants hoping they can land him, per a report.

Amorim’s time at Milan is going decidedly better than at United. In his first campaign with the Red Devils, the boss ended up finishing 15th in the Premier League.

After five Serie A games with Milan, he’s yet to lose, his side having won three games and drawn two.

They now want to push on, and Calciomercato reports the Italian giants want to give Amorim a defensive reinforcement, having added only one new first-team defender in the summer.

They state Leny Yoro is an option favoured by the boss, after he worked with him at United.

The Frenchman played more games for Amorim than any other Red Devil bar Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot.

According to the report, the defender, bought for £52million in 2024, is valued at €50million (£42.5m) by United.

READ MORE: French media react to Man Utd defender Leny Yoro debut v Belgium

Leny Yoro is playing for his United future

TEAMtalk is aware that with United assessing their long-term plans in defence, Yoro is very much playing for his future.

Indeed, they have a number of options in mind who could usurp him and ensure he is surplus to requirements.

Sources state that with his progress stalling under Michael Carrick, for who Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are preferred, his future is far from certain.

United insist they are committed to keeping Yoro at the club for now, and the defender himself plans to fight to increase his opportunities.

But the presence of three fellow defenders on the radar at United mean it’s all the more important to get back into good form.

Indeed, the Red Devils are looking at the signings of Tiago Gabriel (Lecce), Finn Jeltsch (Stuttgart) and Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton).

Yoro is fully aware of the situation he is being faced with.