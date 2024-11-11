Ruben Amorim insists he is “not naive” about the challenge that awaits him at Manchester United but insists he is up to the task of restoring the Red Devils to greatness – though he has been faced with two immediate issues before he has even arrived in the UK and with Matthijs De Ligt making his case over the future of Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Van Nistelrooy stepped into the hot seat on an interim basis after the axe fell on Erik ten Hag and steadied the ship by helping Manchester United claim three wins and a draw from his four matches at the helm.

Now one of the club’s summer signings, De Ligt, has asked Amorim to ensure he finds a place for the stand-in manager in his coaching set-up, explaining how his countryman has helped raise spirits and morale over the last fortnight.

“I can only speak of my experience and I think he was really valuable as an assistant. As a manager, he knows the club. He knows what gets asked for with certain players, together with the crowd also,” De Ligt told the Manchester Evening News.

“So yeah, in my opinion [I’d like him to stay], but in the end it’s the decision of the manager [Amorim].

“I think in four games, you get 10 points [one win was the Carabao Cup]. That’s really good, it’s important. Obviously, we scored a lot of goals, we didn’t concede much, yeah, so it was a successful short spell.”

Amorim, meanwhile, knows the task that awaits him at Old Trafford. He inherits a squad that, while showing improvements of late, has generally underperformed. They currently lie 13th in the Premier League table, albeit just four points from the top four, while they also have work to do if they are to reach the next phase of the Europa League.

“I feel ready for the new challenge. I’m not naive, I know that it’s going to be very different, very tough, but I feel that I am ready,” Amorim told the Portuguese media on Sunday evening after ending his Sporting spell with a 4-2 win at Braga that leaves the reigning champions with maximum points from their 11 matches played in the league this season.

“I’m at peace now. I can focus on my new job, and I’m looking forward to starting tomorrow.”

READ MORE

Ruben Amorim hits instant visa problem as day one as new Man Utd boss suffers immediate issue

Man Utd players’ true feelings on Amorim revealed as new boss names ‘incredible’ player he can’t wait to coach

Amorim hit by visa issue as Van Nistelrooy efforts for Man Utd are talked up

Amorim is due to arrive in the northwest on Monday lunchtime but issues obtaining his visa means he won’t be cleared to start work just yet.

United, though, remain confident this will be resolved in the coming days and, with a fair chunk of players – including Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Maguire, Casemiro, Amad, Mason Mount, Antony and the fit-again Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw – all not playing a part in the latest round of internationals, United will be hoping to get the green light as soon as possible.

In the meantime, training will continue to be held by Van Nistelrooy, who has made clear his desire to remain part of the set-up and his own ambitions of managing the Red Devils one day in the future.

De Ligt has also explained how Van Nistelrooy has helped raise morale, strengthening his chances of retaining a place among Amorim’s coaching staff.

“I don’t think he changed so much. The difference was with Erik, we had games that we played really well in, like West Ham away, with eight 200 per cent chances and we didn’t score.”

“I mean, the Leicester game, in the first game [in the Carabao Cup], we got five goals. Five goals that are like a shot from 30 meters, that back pass, a free-kick in the wall. Sometimes in football, it’s quite strange because sometimes luck takes over. And I think, obviously it’s a big compliment to Ruud, but also I think for Eric, it wasn’t that something big changed, it’s just that the momentum changed.”

“And if the momentum changes, everybody gets more confident than you and you start to win games, it’s as simple as that.”

One of Amorim’s first priorities will indeed be a sit down with the interim manager, both to assess where the squad are at, the mood in the camp and of the Dutchman’s future at Old Trafford and with his current deal due to expire at the season’s end.

Amorim, though, is offering no guarantees over the future of the legendary striker.

“I have to talk with him tomorrow and then I will explain everything. I’m very clear and I will tell you like it is. So let’s wait until [Monday]. Maybe we are not going to talk. So let’s wait for the next few weeks.”

Man Utd transfer news: Shock interest in Chelsea star / Leverkusen defender eyed

Meanwhile, reports in France and Germany have raised the possibility of Manchester United making an astonishing raid on Chelsea for little-used Christopher Nkunku.

The France forward moved to Stamford Bridge in summer 2023 but saw his debut campaign wrecked by injuries and limited to just 14 appearances.

This season, Nkunku has made 16 appearances, though mainly in the cups and in Europe, though an impressive tally of 10 goals in those games have illustrated what he is capable of.

However, the 26-year-old has struggled to make regular starts in the Premier League and a move to Old Trafford has been mooted by a well-established French newspaper if his situation does not improve.

Elsewhere, United are also being heavily linked with a move for Jonathan Tah, with the Germany defender available to leave as a free agent in summer 2025.

Per a strong report, United are positioning themselves at the front of the queue for the 28-year-old’s signature, though do face strong competition from another European giant.

And finally, one pundit has claimed that “only one player will be safe” under Amorim and guaranteed to be safe from being sold, as the new United manager gets to work on assessing his squad.

Amorim on what formation Man Utd could play

How might Man Utd line up under Ruben Amorim?

Amorim enjoyed success at Sporting operating in a 3-4-3 formation and the above graphic shows how United could line up if he adopted the same tactics at Old Trafford.

However, when asked if he could look to line them up in such a way, he indicated it may take time to get his methods across.

“I know how I am going to play in the beginning because you have to start with a structure that you know and then you will adapt with the players that you have,” he said.

“Injuries or no injuries, what kind of players, the abilities to defend, to attack. I will discover that in the next few weeks.

“We don’t have a lot of time to train so I have to show something that I know very well. So you can take whatever you want from that question.”