Ruben Amorim ready to axe FOUR Man Utd stars in January, with two replacements already lined up

Ruben Amorim is set to be appointed as the new Manchester United manager and he has already spoken with the board about his transfer plans, with the futures of four Red Devils under threat.

Man Utd sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday and moved quickly to initiate talks with the Sporting CP manager, who is keen to start his new journey at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have agreed to pay the €10m (£8.3m; $10.8m) release clause in Amorim’s contract. However, reports suggest that Sporting president Frederico Varandas has demanded an extra €5m (£4.2m / $5.4m) for his technical staff and another payment to wipe his 30-day notice period, so he can join the Red Devils immediately.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Amorim has already begun discussing his transfer plans with the Man Utd board. We understand that there are four players that ‘don’t interest him’ and he is ready to sell in January.

We understand that Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof are not part of Amorim’s long term plans. The duo are out of contract at the end of the season and the manager has no desire to offer them extensions.

Amorim is also ready to offload Casemiro and Antony, who have fallen down the pecking order. The Man Utd board are in agreement that their performances do not reflect their respective wages.

Amorim has already identified potential replacements for Lindelof and Antony and he is ready to raid his current club Sporting CP to get them, per TEAMtalk sources.

READ MORE: Ten Hag ‘pressed’ for signings of Liverpool and Arsenal stars before Man Utd pair joined for £117m

Amorim ready to axe Man Utd quartet – sources

As we exclusively revealed on Tuesday, Amorim has informed Man Utd of three Sporting CP players he would like to bring to Old Trafford – Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves.

Inacio, 23, is considered to be one of the best young centre-backs in Europe and TEAMtalk sources say Amorim views him as a potential replacement for Lindelof.

Inacio has a release clause of €60m (£51m / $64.8m) in his contract, which Sporting will demand in full. Liverpool are also interested in the defender.

Right-winger Edwards, meanwhile, is viewed as a potential replacement for Antony. Tottenham, however, are also interested in Edwards, who started his career at the North London club.

Goncalves will be the most difficult for Man Utd to sign as Sporting view him as a vital player and are unwilling to consider his exit in January, unless a huge bid is submitted.

Amorim is happy to sell Eriksen and Lindelof in January. However, due to their contract situations, it’s unlikely any club will pay up for them and the most likely outcome is that they leave on free transfers next summer.

As for Casemiro and Antony, Man Utd are willing to sell both players for around £25m this winter but finding buyers for them will be difficult due to their high wages.

Casemiro earns £350,000 per week at Old Trafford while Antony gets £200,000 per week. To date, no club has shown a willingness to match either player’s current salary, making their sales difficult for Man Utd.

So as things stand, despite Amorim’s desire to trim the squad of these four players, it will be difficult to do so immediately.

Ruben Amorim and Erik ten Hag – latest updates

👉 Amorim told Ten Hag problem he must ‘immediately’ fix, as Man Utd warned appointment is doomed to fail

👉 Ruben Amorim to Man Utd delayed by two hurdles as Sporting CP president gets brazen

👉 Second casualty of Amorim appointment named, with Man Utd to sweep clean

👉 Ruben Amorim requests Man Utd sign THREE Sporting CP stars, with transfer ambitions already clear

👉 Dwight Yorke reveals the real reason Ten Hag was sacked, rips into ‘anxious’ Man Utd stars

IN FOCUS: Amorim’s most expensive Sporting signings