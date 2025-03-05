Ruben Amorim has reportedly told friends that he ‘regrets taking’ the Manchester United amid his struggles to lift the club’s performances and serious doubts over the quality of the players at his disposal, while claims have also been made about how the Portuguese has ‘damaged morale’ at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils turned to the Portuguese coach in November as a replacement for the sacked Erik ten Hag. Having been headhunted by INEOS and their chief executive Omar Berrada, Amorim was seen as the ideal man to get a consistent tune out of their expensively-assembled squad. But if Manchester United had been hoping for a new manager lift from the 40-year-old coach, they were very much mistaken.

Indeed, since taking over the reins, the former Sporting Lisbon coach has won just 10 of his 24 games in charge, giving him a disappointing win percentage record of just 41.67%.

And with speculation beginning to surface already over his future at Old Trafford – particularly in light of the 3-4-2-1 formation that many believe has contributed towards their struggles – a staggering new report claims Amorim himself now regrets leaving the Portuguese capital for the north-west when he did.

Per Football Insider, Amorim has ‘told friends he thinks he made a mistake taking the job at Old Trafford’, adding that the Portuguese boss feels he ‘should have waited until this summer at least’ and ‘should not have succumbed to the ‘now-or-never’ ultimatum issued to him by United chiefs.’

Perhaps more damagingly, the report also states that Amorim was ‘personally shocked by how bad the players are’ and ‘thought they were much better’ before taking on the job at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim: No Man Utd sack plans as more damaging claims emerge

Such have been United’s struggles under Amorim that it has been suggested that the Portuguese coach could fall on his sword before the summer window amid reports that INEOS are already considering alternatives.

To that end, speculation in Spain on Tuesday listed three managerial targets being considered – including one manager who recently lost his job in the Premier League.

However, more trusted sources, such as the Manchester Evening News and The Athletic, have both gone on record to state there is unequivocally no chance that the Red Devils are considering a change of manager so soon.

Furthermore, there is an understanding of the difficult situation the Portuguese landed upon on Old Trafford, together with the notion that it was always likely to take time for his ideas to come across to his players. There is also an acknowledgment that the coach had also initially wanted to delay his arrival until summer 2025 in order to benefit from a full pre-season with his squad.

Despite that, Football Insider also quotes former Red Devils scout Mick Brown that Amorim is “destroying the morale in the dressing room”.

“He comes out with some statements that would be better left unsaid. It’s his way of going about things, but I think it shows his lack of experience in England and in the Premier League,” Brown stated.

“Making those types of statements usually comes back to bite you. He might think it’s ‘the worst team in Man United history’ but he can’t say that. It’s destroying the morale in the dressing room.

“For the players to hear that – it’s not going to do them any good. He’s made some ridiculous statements, in my judgement, which really don’t do him any favours.

“Now, he comes out saying if he knew what the problems were, he’d fix them. It’s his job to know what the problems are. He’s managed about 20 games since he came in – that should be more than enough time to establish what issues you’ve got.

“There are serious questions being asked which, as of yet, he’s failed to answer. I’ve got nothing against Amorim, I’m sure he’s a good person and a good coach, but he’s now learning a lot about Manchester United.”

Latest Man Utd news: Ten Hag slapped down by Klopp; huge Gyokeres lift

Of course, Amorim will use the summer to try and rebuild United’s squad and craft a side capable of shining in his 3-4-2-1 formation.

And with a new striker clearly required to lead that revolution, Fabrizio Romano has revealed a sizeable update on their chances of landing Viktor Gyokeres, with a secret pact clearing the way for a summer move and with his new asking price coming to light.

Elsewhere, the first United transfer decision of the summer looks set to have cleared by Amorim amid claims in The Times that Victor Lindelof has been given permission to leave and amid links to a former club.

The Swede will be one of four players certain to leave this summer.

And finally, Erik ten Hag’s chances of a quick return to football management has received a major blow after Jurgen Klopp – now in charge of Red Bull Group’s football operations – ruled the former United boss out of a top job.

