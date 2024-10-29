Ruben Amorim requests Man Utd sign THREE Sporting CP stars, with transfer ambitions already clear

Manchester United look set to appoint Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim as their new manager and he has already begun identifying potential transfer targets, per TEAMtalk sources.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday and moved quickly to open talks with Amorim, who is eager to start his new journey at Old Trafford.

A full agreement with Amorim is not 100% done yet but it is now down to the final details, while Man Utd also need to agree a compensation fee with Sporting CP.

We have been informed that Sporting are currently trying to find a suitable replacement for Amorim. If they fail to do so, sources say it isn’t impossible that he could stay until the end of the season, out of respect for the club.

But everything points towards Amorim being appointed Man Utd manager imminently and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal three Sporting players he would like to bring with him to the Red Devils.

Man Utd’s chiefs have made it clear to Amorim that they want him to improve the players they already have in the squad, especially new signings such as Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte, who he knows well.

On this point, Amorim is in full agreement, with the manager convinced that he can help turn the team’s form around without dipping into the transfer market.

Ruben Amorim wants trio at Man Utd – sources

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Amorim has already informed Man Utd’s board of three Sporting CP players that he would like to bring to Old Trafford.

We understand that Amorim is keen to sign talented centre-back Goncalo Inacio as he is not fully convinced by the Red Devils’ current defensive options.

The futures of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are already uncertain and Man Utd sporting director Dan Ashworth has begun looking at more potential centre-back targets, despite Man Utd signing Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro over the summer.

Inacio, 23, is widely considered to be one of the best young defenders in Europe and as we’ve previously reported, Liverpool hold a concrete interest in him. The Amorim connection could give Man Utd an advantage should they choose to move for him.

Inacio has a release clause of €60m (£51m / $64.8m) in his contract, which Sporting will demand in full.

The second Sporting star on Amorim’s shortlist is former Tottenham right-winger Marcus Edwards, who, even if he is currently injured, is viewed as someone who could be a valuable addition to Man Utd’s squad.

Man Utd are keen to sell or loan out mega-money flop Antony in January and Edwards could be signed as a replacement for him.

Finally, we understand that Amorim would like to bring Sporting winger Pedro Goncalves with him to Old Trafford, but he will be the most difficult player to sign of the trio.

He is considered a vital player by Sporting’s hierarchy and they would demand a big fee for his services, and are very, very reluctant to sanction his departure mid-season.

Goncalves has a great relationship with Amorim but luring him away from the Portuguese giants will be a difficult task next year. It’s clear, though, that Amorim is keen to bolster Man Utd’s options out wide.

Viktor Gyokeres tipped to go elsewhere – report

Meanwhile, Man Utd have unsurprisingly been linked with a move for Sporting goal machine Viktor Gyokeres as Amorim’s arrival at Old Trafford draws closer.

However, reports suggest that the Red Devils are unlikely to sign Gyokeres even if they choose to make a move. It’s claimed that Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are all ‘specifically interested’ in Gyokeres.

Crucially, Man Utd have not been mentioned as potential suitors despite the obvious link-up potential with Amorim at Man Utd.

What’s more, it’s claimed that Gyokeres can actually leave Sporting for well below his €100m (£83m / $108m) release clause in the summer of 2025. A transfer for around €70m (£58m / $75m) has been described as ‘very likely.

Gyokeres scored 43 goals in 50 matches last term to help fire Sporting to their second Primeira Liga title under Amorim. He’s upped that ratio this time around, returning figures of 14 goals in 14 matches this season.

It will be interesting to see whether Man Utd choose to ramp up their interest in the Swedish international once Amorim is appointed as their next boss, as expected.

IN FOCUS: Amorim’s most used players at Sporting CP

Inacio and Edwards both owe a lot of their success at Sporting so far to Amorim, who has given them a platform to thrive from.

Inacio was promoted to the senior Sporting side by Amorim for the 2020-21 season after coming through the club’s academy. The defender was just 19 when he made his debut under Amorim, but quickly became a regular sight in Sporting lineups and has graduated to become a full Portugal international as well.

Ruben Amorim’s most used players at Sporting

Only two players have appeared more under Amorim for Sporting than Inacio, who has played in 184 matches under his compatriot.

Edwards, meanwhile, was signed by Sporting in January 2022, midway through Amorim’s second full season in charge. The former Tottenham forward has also featured heavily under Amorim; only three players have assisted more goals than him during Amorim’s reign and five have scored more goals.

