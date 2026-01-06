New revelations about why Manchester United felt they had little choice but to sack Ruben Amorim have now come to light, with two separate reports explaining why the Portuguese’s treatment of six players in the squad caused a serious divide behind the scenes.

United decided to part company with the Portuguese firebrand on Monday morning, just 14 months after he arrived at Old Trafford as the replacement for Erik ten Hag. While Manchester United were starting to show slow signs of progress under his regime – they were sixth when they sacked him – his time in charge will likely be memorable for all the wrong reasons.

After Amorim’s explosive outburst aimed at club bosses after Sunday’s draw at Leeds stunned INEOS and ultimately left them with no choice, it now seems the writing was already on the wall for the 40-year-old, who had been at loggerheads with the club over his tactical inflexibility and over transfer matters.

Almost totally wed to his 3-4-2-1 system, Amorim felt he needed more financial backing to bring the system to life – a fact they were ultimately unwilling to do after splashing out some £230m over the summer window.

And while a major falling out with Jason Wilcox ultimately led to his downfall, The Sun reports that it was also his treatment of six players in particular that also left club boss hugely frustrated behind the scenes.

First off, Amorim’s treatment of Academy stars Chido Obi and Harry Amass did not go down well with insiders. Amorim had singled out Obi as someone he felt was not ready for first-team action, despite not being prompted or questioned about the teenager.

In addition, his claim about Amass, who Amorim said had been “struggling” at Sheffield Wednesday, despite being named their Player of the Month for November and December, also set alarm bells ringing.

Furthermore, the club were also left bemused by his calling out of Patrick Dorgu as “anxious” during a press conference last year, feeling the criticism was completely unnecessary.

However, it was also his treatment of three other stars that upset those behind the scenes, too, per the report…

Three players all made it clear they wanted out if Amorim stayed

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, United bosses had been made aware that Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and, most damaging of all, Kobbie Mainoo, had all been pushing to leave Old Trafford had Amorim remained as manager.

Their report states that the trio were all ready to ask the club to green-light their exits at Old Trafford this month; exasperated by their treatment by the Portuguese manager, who had effectively phased all three out of regular first-team action.

In Mainoo’s case, the academy graduate had made clear his wish to leave back in the summer, with Chelsea and Napoli both among his suitors.

At the time, United bosses had resisted the opportunity to cash in, fearing the loss of one of their brightest prospects and whose treatment by Amorim had caused plenty of raised eyebrows behind the scenes.

But with the 20-year-old’s first-team prospects not improving this season, the midfielder was ready to ask to leave again, fearing his career was stalling and going nowhere under the Portuguese at Old Trafford.

Now he’s gone, our transfer correspondent Dean Jones has revealed how the departure and change of landscape could offer Mainoo a fresh chance of redemption at Old Trafford.

It’s a similar story for Ugarte, who we revealed over the weekend had seen an offer to join Galatasaray blocked by Jason Wilcox.

While United have not seen the best of the Uruguayan at Old Trafford, there was a feeling behind the scenes that the best was yet to come and club bosses were particularly irked at how they were potentially facing a loss on the player were forced to cash in.

He, too, will now get a fresh chance under the interim charge of Darren Fletcher.

However, it seems the removal of Amorim may have come too late to save a third in Zirkzee, with sources now revealing the Dutch forward remains intent on pushing through an exit this month and with fresh talks over a transfer away planned in the coming days.

Shock Rashford return; Scholes picks his next Man Utd manager

In addition to Mainoo, Ugarte and Zirkzee, it’s reported now that Marcus Rashford’s United career may not be over after all.

Performing exceptionally well in Spain, reports over there now suggest the England forward could yet return to Old Trafford in the wake of Amorim’s departure, while the media there have also revealed how Barcelona view the forward’s future right now.

Meanwhile, Amorim’s sacking has earned the 40-year-old a bucket-load of sympathy in the Portuguese media, with a lot of anger directed at players and those behind the scenes, and in particular, Wilcox.

On the question of who replaces the Portuguese in the dug-out, United bosses have already decided their top candidate, according to our sources.

And while they will likely have to wait before getting their hands on the man in question – Oliver Glasner – the Red Devils also have several other strong candidates in mind, too, as they take their time in deciding a successor to the Portuguese.

Joining the debate, Paul Scholes has also named the manager he wants to see take charge of the first team at Old Trafford – and with the legendary star quickly ruling out two names that have burst into the frame in recent hours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Enzo Maresca.