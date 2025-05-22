A deflated Ruben Amorim has told Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the rest of the Manchester United board he will walk away without a penny’s compensation if they decide to sack him following the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham – and a list of possible successors has already been drawn up in the media.

The Red Devils’ miserable season plummeted new depths after a tepid performance against the north London side in Bilbao, as Manchester United saw their one chance of redemption this season painfully slip through their fingers. In truth, United rarely got going, and it was not until the game was in its final stages at the Estadio de San Mames that they really threatened their rivals’ goal.

As it was, a scrappy first-half goal from Brennan Johnson was enough to win the game for Spurs, who instead ended their own 17-year wait for silverware and secured the much-coveted Champions League spot in the process.

The result for United, though, compounds a hugely miserable season. Destined for their lowest-ever finish in the Premier League of between 14th and 16th, they play their final match of the campaign at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

And having overseen a miserable record of just 15 wins from 41 matches in charge – and a win percentage record of just 36.59% – it is evidently clear that Amorim‘s methods are simply not working.

Now the 40-year-old has offered to walk away without any payment if Ratcliffe and Co decide to wield the axe.

He said: “I have nothing to show to the fans, so at this moment it’s a little bit of faith. So let’s see. I’m always open. If the board and the fans feel I’m not the right guy, I will go the next day, without any conversation about compensation. But I will not quit.

“I’m still really confident in my job and, as you can see, I will not change anything in the way I do things. I am always really honest. But I’m not going to talk about the future – tonight we need to deal with the pain of losing this match. It was clear we were the better team, but we managed not to score again. The guys tried everything to win the game and I think we were better than the opponent.”

Ruben Amorim: Man Utd decision on sack clear; who could replace him?

While their form has been woeful, the United board recognise that Amorim inherited a tricky situation and results have not been aided by the coach being wedded to his 3-4-2-1 philosophy – which many feel they don’t have the players to operate with successfully.

Speaking after a recent home defeat to West Ham – one of nine losses in 18 Premier League games there this season – Amorim insists it is he who should take the blame.

He said: “It’s not the players’ fault. It’s my fault, I’m responsible. If we cannot change that really fast, we should give our place to different people.”

Despite that, sources understand that Ratcliffe and Co currently have no plans to call time on the Portuguese’s reign, and those in the corridors of power at Old Trafford feel he should not be judged until the end of next season.

To that end, it is also understood he has been set the target of restoring Man Utd to the top six of the Premier League next season – and the club plans to do all in their power this summer to support him financially and help bring in the players best suited to their 3-4-2-1 formation.

Chief executive Omar Berrada is also understood to have recently offered Amorim his full support amid speculation the axe could be on the cards.

Despite that, and in the wake of Amorim’s comments, a number of media outlets have not hesitated in naming some possible successors.

And according to Metro, the favourite to take charge next would be a returning Jose Mourinho, who, alongside Erik ten Hag, is the most successful United manager post-Sir Alex Ferguson.

Second favourite is considered to be former United coach Kieran McKenna, who just guided Ipswich to relegation, while Gareth Southgate is currently considered third on the list.

Former Barcelona boss Xavi, Brentford coach Thomas Frank – who we understand does have admirers within Old Trafford – and Fulham’s Marco Silva also get a mention.

Man Utd latest: Rio scolds Europa League final display;

Meanwhile, United legend Rio Ferdinand has told his former club they didn’t “do enough to deserve” winning the Europa League final at the end of a “disaster of a season” and having strongly condemned their lacklustre display in Bilbao.

It was reported that Europa League glory could help towards the signing of Liam Delap, who wants to play European football next season, so United’s loss may have shrouded that move in doubt.

The Red Devils have also been looking at some big players who it’s not clear they’ll be able to sign now.

Indeed, they are now looking at the £20million bargain signing of Richard Rios in the midfield, given more expensive players might not be in range.

And, amid interest in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, United have been told the Argentine will command a £40million fee.

