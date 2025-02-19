Ruben Amorim won't be shown the door at Old Trafford, partially due to the costs of sacking Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have made a call on the sacking of Ruben Amorim, after the full costs of letting go of predecessor Erik ten Hag and Dan Ashworth were revealed.

Amorim took over from Ten Hag in November, with his predecessor being given the boot a few weeks before. United were in the bottom half of the Premier League at the end of the Dutchman’s tenure, and Amorim has managed to plunge them further into danger – currently 15th.

That has fans and apparently players worrying, with some in the United squad reportedly of the opinion that even when they win games, it’s due to moments of individual brilliance rather than tactical triumph.

But amid potential threat to Amorim’s job, United’s board have chosen to back him, per GIVEMESPORT.

Indeed, it’s claimed his position is safe for the foreseeable future, and the board are satisfied Amorim’s principles should be stuck to.

There are no thoughts of parting ways, with the club trusting the process, and also taking ‘financial considerations’ onboard, as they are keen to avoid another costly payout.

That’s after insider Ben Jacobs revealed that parting ways with Ten Hag and his staff cost £10.4million, and sporting director Ashworth’s payoff was £4.1million, meaning £14.5million has been shelled in compensation alone this season.

Amorim ‘out of his depth’

United altering to a completely different system – 3-4-2-1 – under Amorim is clearly going to take time, and as yet, they have not cracked it.

The club seemingly feel that will happen, but not everyone is so supportive.

Richard Keys has stated the boss is ‘totally out of his depth’ managing United, adding that he is ‘not convinced he doesn’t want out already’.

The boss is not likely to give up just because of challenges, but United looked hopeless under Ten Hag, and have gone backwards under Amorim.

There will be hope that adding players who have played the same system as the manager has implemented can turn things around, and after a wing-back joined, in Patrick Dorgu, sorting the right flank will one of the next pieces of business.

Man Utd round-up: Quenda signing nears

United are moving towards securing a player who can fill that gap, and one who played under Amorim at Sporting CP – Geovany Quenda, with a verbal agreement in place for his transfer in the summer.

The Red Devils could follow that signing with the snare of Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, who they are ‘confident’ wants the move, which they’ll pursue if Alejandro Garnacho leaves.

Meanwhile, Antony, who is on loan at Real Betis, is currently fuelled by “revenge”, according to his manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Another loan departure, Marcus Rashford, has been told by Raphael Varane that his move away from the club was “positive”, though the former United man was shocked the forward chose a club so close to the Manchester outfit.

How long will Amorim last?