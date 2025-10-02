Manchester United chiefs hold concrete interest in two exciting Premier League coaches amid growing pressure on Ruben Amorim but are finding it increasingly difficult to convince top managers to move to Old Trafford, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

In the ever-tumultuous world of Premier League football, Manchester United finds itself at a crossroads once again. The once-coveted managerial hotseat is losing its lustre, with sources close to the club revealing a growing reluctance among top coaches to take the plunge.

Deep-seated issues — ranging from structural inefficiencies to a squad plagued by inconsistency — have created an aura of uncertainty that’s deterring elite talent.

Current boss Amorim, who arrived with high hopes from Sporting CP, is teetering on the edge. Hired to instil a progressive, high-pressing style, the Portuguese tactician has instead overseen a dismal run of form, leaving United languishing in mid-table obscurity.

Insiders whisper that the pressure is mounting to unsustainable levels, with this weekend’s clash against Sunderland poised as a make-or-break moment. A poor result at the Stadium of Light could prove the final straw, prompting the board to wield the axe and end Amorim’s tenure prematurely.

Anticipating potential upheaval, United’s hierarchy are already scouting replacements. Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, known for his innovative approach and ability to punch above his weight, tops the shortlist. His success in transforming the Cherries into a resilient outfit has caught the eye of United’s decision-makers.

Similarly, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, with his tactical acumen honed in the Bundesliga, is under serious consideration. Glasner’s knack for defensive solidity and counter-attacking flair could provide the stability United desperately craves.

However, the Red Devils are forced to cast a wider net than in years past. Managers entrenched in prestigious roles at clubs are unlikely to jump ship, viewing Old Trafford as a poisoned chalice amid ongoing off-field turmoil. This reality underscores a stark shift: United, once a magnet for the game’s luminaries, must now rebuild not just on the pitch but in perception.

While other managers are reluctant to hold talks with United, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Iraola is ‘ready to take the next step’ and replace Amorim.

As the Sunderland fixture looms, the spotlight intensifies. Will Amorim defy the odds, or will a new chapter begin? For a club synonymous with glory, the path back to the summit looks steeper than ever.

Ruben Amorim struggling with fierce Man Utd criticism

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Amorim ‘looks knackered’ in his role at United and that ‘he knows it’s not working’.

The Red Devils finished a lowly 15th in the Premier League last season and lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final. There have been little signs of improvement, as United now sit 14th after winning just two of their six league matches so far, while they were also dumped out of the EFL Cup by League Two side Grimsby Town.

United would need to pay Amorim a whopping £12m to axe him and usher in yet another new era. It would be an embarrassing climbdown for club CEO Omar Berrada in particular, who pushed hard to appoint Amorim following Erik ten Hag’s sacking.

United may also have to deal with yet another change in tactics and formation. Sir Jim Ratcliffe previously told reporters that the club’s hierarchy would be in charge of signings and the team’s style, but United have since brought in players for Amorim’s faltering 3-4-2-1 formation, such as Patrick Dorgu.

‘Broken and lonely’ Amorim as Rangnick picks replacement

Amorim has reportedly been told by the United board to change his formation to a 4-3-3 to see if this can turn their fortunes around.

However, the 40-year-old declined, and it is allegedly now a case of ‘when, not if he will sacked’.

Separate reports have described Amorim as ‘broken’ and ‘lonely’ at United.

Elsewhere, former United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has seemingly delivered a ringing endorsement of who the Red Devils could replace the struggling Amorim with.

The Austrian had a less-than-impressive spell in charge of United between the reigns of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ten Hag, and while he struggled to get a tune from his players, he was quick to warn of the struggles that were coming and he remains one of the more respected voices in world football.

