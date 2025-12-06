Fabrizio Romano has backed up claims from another trusted source over the immediate future of Ruben Amorim and amid claims he could still face the sack and that Manchester United are reportedly ready to make contact with two top-tier replacements.

The Red Devils have continued to show frustrating inconsistency this season. While able to pull off good results away at Liverpool and Crystal Palace in recent months, they have picked up just one point from their last two home games against Everton and West Ham United.

That latest Manchester United failure – a frustrating 1-1 draw with West Ham on Thursday night – saw Amorim’s side take their foot off the gas at 1-0 up and chuck away two valuable points, leading to more questions over whether the team were actually making any progress under his management.

Despite that, two top sources, including Romano, have now come out and denied reports that the Portuguese could be sacked before the season’s end.

On the future of Amorim, Romano told Givemesport: “There are no movements at this stage. The club keeps supporting Amorim’s work at this point of the season.”

Romano’s claim about the United board comes amid reports from Caught Offside that United are, alongside Liverpool, giving serious thought to making a move for Oliver Glasner, with the Crystal Palace boss falling out of contract at the season’s end.

Moreover, given his preference for playing 3-4-2-1, it’s claimed the United players would not need too much of an adjustment period were they to usher in the Austran.

At the same time, Spanish outlet Fichajes, admittedly not the most reliable of sources, claims United are also ready to make their move for former Barcelona coach Xavi, who has been out of work since leaving the Nou Camp in May 2024.

Sources: Amorim has Man Utd support – for now

Romano’s claim comes just a matter of days after our own Dean Jones claimed United were unwilling to make a decision on Amorim until the season’s end, and in the belief he can still obtain his target of a top-four finish.

Per Jones, with the league looking so open, and United finding some more ‘trustworthy’ form, sources believe Amorim is ‘very likely to stay in charge for the rest of this season’ and then be given ‘further opportunity to be the man that leads them long-term’.

The source noted the general improvements in style of play, with results being matched by an obvious focus on being better prepared to score set-piece goals, too.

That was obvious in the recent game at Crystal Palace, while the schedule across December also gives their hierarchy a feeling that they could be in the top four by the end of the calendar year.

That would be a great achievement given the Red Devils finished 15th last season and also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.’

However, the latest draw against the Hammers led to Roy Keane, among others, questioning United’s lack of desire, with the legendary former star slaughtering one current player for a ‘schoolboy error’.

Latest Man Utd news: Baleba fee slashed; Ecuadorian winger eyed

Much of United’s top four prospects will depend on their ability to sign a new midfielder in the January window.

To that end, United are not expected to land star Wolves star Joao Gomes in January, though one of their favourite options, Carlos Baleba, could come cheaper than expected.

On the flipside, the man we have consistently reported who is United’s top target in January, Elliot Andeson – a stance since backed up by The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell – may now come at a premium cost.

That’s after a new report revealed the staggering figure Nottingham Forest are now set to demand for the six-times capped England star.

Elsewhere, our sources can reveal that United are among a group of six English clubs to have been alerted to the progress of an Ecuadorian winger.

