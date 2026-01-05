The sacking of Ruben Amorim as the Manchester United manager could allow Kobbie Mainoo to get back into the starting line-up under interim boss Darren Fletcher and become part of the club’s long-term future, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Mainoo has long believed that his best chance of securing a future at Man Utd would come by outlasting Amorim, and that scenario is now a reality. Amorim’s explosive reaction following Man Utd’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League on Sunday has eventually led the Red Devils to sack him.

Amorim said on Sunday: “I just want to say I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach.

“In every department – the scouting department, the sporting director – [they] need to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months, and then we move on.

“I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that.

“That is going to finish in 18 months, and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach.”

Man Utd’s decision to part ways with Amorim could have significant implications for Mainoo.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been weighing up his future at Man Utd, frustrated by a lack of trust from Amorim and increasingly keen on the idea of moving on.

Under Amorim this season, Mainoo did not make a single start in the Premier League and played only 212 minutes in the league.

Those inside Man Utd continue to urge patience, pointing to Mainoo’s age and development curve.

Having broken through as a teenager and scoring a historic FA Cup-winning goal, Mainoo has been wary of allowing his progress to stall at such a key stage of his career, but the sacking of Amorim could offer him a new lease of life.

Privately, Mainoo’s stance has been consistent in that his long-term prospects at Man Utd would only truly improve if he remained at the club longer than Amorim.

With Amorim now gone, that possibility is now a reality.

Currently sidelined with an injury, Mainoo had been watching events unfold from the sidelines, but the departure of Amorim could prove a defining moment in his Man Utd career.

Man Utd statement in full on Ruben Amorim

Following Amorim’s explosive comments on Sunday, sources told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man Utd chiefs were ‘stunned’.

We understand that the Man Utd chiefs were shocked by Amorim’s comments and were considering his future.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano subsequently reported ‘tension’ between Man Utd sporting director Jason Wilcox and Amorim.

It was inevitable that Man Utd would sack Amorim, although in their official statement, the club have pointed at the team being out of the Premier League top four as the reason for the decision and has revealed that Darren Fletcher will be in charge for the time being.

Man Utd announced: “Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.

“Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.

“Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.”

