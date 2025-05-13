Ruben Amorim has been told his Man Utd targets for next season

Manchester United have informed Ruben Amorim of the Premier League finish he needs to obtain next season in order stay in charge, it has been revealed.

Amorim has had a tough first season at Man Utd as he has struggled to get the squad used to his new formation and style. United have endured their worst-ever Premier League season as they sit way down in 16th.

Both United and 17th-placed Tottenham Hotspur are lucky that the three promoted teams have failed to get close to staying up and have been immediately sent back to the Championship, otherwise they could have been involved in a genuine relegation scrap.

Incredibly, United will face Spurs in the Europa League final next week. Both sides are looking to rescue their dire campaigns with silverware, while also qualifying for the Champions League and gaining all the riches that will bring.

While Amorim says the final is ‘huge’, he does not believe it will actually save their season, given how poor United have been in the Premier League.

The Portuguese head coach has even admitted he might have to leave if United begin next season poorly.

“It’s a decisive moment in the history of the club,” he said.

“We need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this.

“If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people.”

As per the MEN’s senior United correspondent Samuel Luckhurst, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are ‘targeting a top-six finish in the Premier League next season’.

The report adds: ‘Regardless of whether United win the Europa League and qualify for the Champions League, the club’s power brokers believe a top-six finish is an acceptable aim’.

Teams often struggle to deal with the hectic schedule of competing against the best teams in Europe in the Champions League and then playing in the Premier League just days later.

But United chiefs are set to back Amorim with numerous signings this summer and they feel he will be given a good enough – and big enough – squad to fire the Red Devils up the Premier League, while also giving a good account of themselves in the Champions League.

If United endure another terrible league campaign, then Ratcliffe will almost certainly swing the axe. It seems Amorim is ready to walk away if that happens, too.

Man Utd to give Ruben Amorim until at least next season

The top six will be a tough ask given how competitive the Premier League is now, with sides such as Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Aston Villa all joining the mix for Champions League places.

Man Utd are spying some great deals to vastly improve Amorim’s squad, though. They are poised to trigger Matheus Cunha’s £62.5million release clause at Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is leaning towards joining Amorim’s project over Chelsea.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Amorim has greenlit a swoop for an £80m-rated Premier League midfielder, too.

Jose Mourinho has been linked with a sensational return to United, though this appears very unlikely.

TEAMtalk understands Mourinho is not even on United’s radar as they plan to fully back Amorim in the build up to next season.

United worked extremely hard to bring Amorim in and still feel he is the right person to lead their project back towards glory.

Next season will be crucial, that is clear, but United are fully behind Amorim as things stand.

