There are conflicting reports over the future of Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese allegedly at risk of being sacked and Xavi identified as a possible replacement.

Man Utd axed Erik ten Hag in October after a poor start to the season and brought in Amorim from Sporting CP as his successor. United were excited about the move as Amorim is viewed as one of the best young coaches in Europe.

However, the 40-year-old has found life at United tough so far, with the squad way off competing for major honours and getting in the mix for Champions League qualification.

Amorim remains committed to his 3-4-2-1 formation, but the current crop of United players is struggling to adapt to this system.

The Red Devils may have rescued a draw against Everton on Saturday thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte, but the situation remains bleak.

United sit 15th in the Premier League table, while Amorim’s win ratio is 20 per cent lower than that of his predecessor Ten Hag.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Amorim is ‘on a tightrope’ at Old Trafford due to United’s struggles in recent months.

Despite the fact Amorim’s contract runs until June 2027, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team are supposedly sounding out managerial targets.

Xavi has previously been linked with the job and Relevo claim that he is back in contention.

The United hierarchy have added Xavi to their shortlist, and the Barcelona icon is open to such a move. He wants to return to management at an ‘elite’ club ready for the 2025-26 campaign and is currently weighing up a move to United.

The report adds that United previously held talks with Xavi’s camp while he was in charge of Barca. He ‘declined’ the offer at that stage as he was fully committed to the Catalan giants, though he is crucially now a free agent.

Ruben Amorim struggling at Man Utd

Amorim has been criticised for refusing to move away from his three-at-the-back system amid United’s problems, with some impatient fans and pundits urging United to pull the trigger early on.

Despite the Spanish press talking up Xavi potentially heading to United, it is important to note that other outlets such as The Athletic and The Daily Mail have insisted Amorim is safe.

They have reported that United have placed their trust in Amorim to lead a long-term project and will not sack him just yet.

Although, it remains to be seen exactly how long Ratcliffe’s patience lasts. United are expected to spend big this summer to fire them up the Premier League table next season, and if they are still languishing in 15th place then Amorim will come under big pressure.

READ NEXT: Journalist claims Ratcliffe could end Ruben Amorim ‘insanity’ with drastic Man Utd shift

Man Utd news: Fernandes ‘disrespected’; exciting double deal

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has raced to the defence of United skipper Bruno Fernandes, calling him ‘massively disrespected’.

Ferdinand has criticised those who constantly ‘look for negatives’ in Fernandes’ game.

Reports claim Geovany Quenda and Morten Hjulmand could both follow Amorim to United this summer.

United are ‘advancing in talks’ for wing-back Quenda, while Sporting are now open to a lower fee for central midfielder Hjulmand.

United’s dire stats under Amorim