Ruben Amorim’s dismissal as Manchester United boss has earned the 40-year-old a bucket-load of sympathy in the Portuguese media, with several publications directing their anger at both the players and those behind the scenes, while a clear favourite to replace him at Old Trafford has now emerged.

Amorim was given his marching orders by the Red Devils board after just 14 months in charge, riding off into the sunset with an estimated £10m in compensation on a deal that still had three years left to run. Having led Manchester United to a dismal 15th-placed finish last season, it’s probably safe to say his reign will only be memorable for the wrong reasons.

The final straw for INEOS came on Sunday when the 40-year-old fired an explosive verbal attack on the club over his role at the club; a dig seemingly fuelled by what he felt was a lack of support in signing players to suit his 3-4-2-1 system.

We understand that the outburst left club chiefs stunned, who had felt that they had backed his vision and allowed him to spend some £230m over the summer to bring in the players suited to his system and despite director of football Jason Wilcox’s apparent fears around tactical inflexibility.

Back in his native Portugal, Amorim is still seen as a legendary figure for the work he did with Sporting CP, leading them to four trophies across his three seasons in charge.

And the media in his homeland were quick to point the finger at everyone else, but Amorim, after the 40-year-old was unceremoniously dumped.

Led by CNN Portugal, they quoted their current manager, Rui Borges, as saying he is standing “in solidarity” with Amorim, suggesting it won’t be long before he continues his “excellent work” elsewhere.

RTP was quick to take aim at Manchester United for Amorim’s failure, suggesting the job was a “dream turned nightmare” for the former Sporting boss and claiming Old Trafford (perhaps fairly) is a “graveyard for managers”.

Amorim sack blame game continues in Portugal with Jason Wilcox cited

Publico felt the blame lies with United’s squad of players, accusing them of failing to take Amorim’s ideas and vision on board.

They wrote: ‘Out of conviction or stubbornness, Amorim insisted on maintaining the playing style which made him so popular in Portugal, even though some players clearly didn’t fully embrace the idea. Man Utd have struggled to find the stability that would allow them to think about returning to glory days.’

The commiserations did not stop there, either, with Mais Futebol suggesting Amorim’s failure resulted off the back of having too many injuries or players being currently unavailable due to AFCON.

They wrote: ‘In addition to Bruno Fernandes’ injury, players like Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Mazraoui left for the Africa Cup of Nations, reducing the Portuguese coach’s options.’

A Bola chose to run a compilation of Amorim’s most famous quotes and repeated one famous line, delivered at the end of last season, when they stated: “The storm never passed.”

Perhaps, though, the final word ought to go to Correio de Manha, who blamed his difference of opinion with Jason Wilcox for his dismissal.

Indeed, a number of sources, including Fabrizio Romano, had reported on ‘serious tensions’ between the pair in the days leading up to his dismissal, with club bosses ultimately siding with their director of football.

As a result, they were quick to aim their ire at Wilcox, saying Amorim’s criticism of the club’s director of football was “very serious” and that his beef with him should not be ignored.

Next Man Utd manager: Favourite to replace Amorim named; Scholes has his say

Meanwhile, United bosses have already decided their top candidate to replace the sacked Amorim, our sources understand.

And while they will likely have to wait before getting their hands on the man in question – Oliver Glasner – the Red Devils also have several other strong candidates in mind, too, as they take their time in deciding a successor to the Portuguese.

Elsewhere, Paul Scholes has named the manager he wants to see take charge of the first team at Old Trafford – and with the legendary star quickly ruling out two names that have burst into the frame in recent hours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Enzo Maresca.

On the transfer front, sources have told my colleague, Dean Jones, that Manchester City are now ahead of United in the race for an £85m-rated midfielder following the sacking of Amorim as the manager.