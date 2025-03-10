Manchester United are interested in Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi, with a report in Italy revealing Tottenham Hotspur’s admiration of him as Sir Jim Ratcliffe gives his honest verdict on Ruben Amorim.

Amorim was appointed the Man Utd head coach only in November 2024 following the departure of Erik ten Hag. The Portuguese manager came from Sporting CP with a strong reputation and was expected to turn things around for the Red Devils, who were dire under Ten Hag.

However, Man Utd’s performances and results have not improved under Amorim, with Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher saying that they have actually got worse.

Man Utd are 14th in the Premier League table, are out of the FA Cup and could fail to progress past Real Sociedad into the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

There have been questions raised on the future of Amorim under INEOS even so early in his tenure at Old Trafford, and now an Italian publication has dropped a bombshell claim about Inzaghi.

TuttoSport has reported that Man Utd are still interested in Inter boss Inzaghi.

The Red Devils initially looked at the 48-year-old Italian tactician when they were searching for a replacement for Erik ten Hag.

Inzaghi was reportedly ready to leave Inter for Man Utd at the time, but the Red Devils eventually went for Amorim.

According to TuttoSport, Tottenham have also shown interest in Inzaghi as a potential replacement Ange Postecoglou.

The report has noted that both Man Utd and Tottenham “seem ready to put into practice yet another revolution on the bench”.

Inzaghi has been in charge of Inter since 2021 and guided them to Serie A success in 2023-24. He also led the Italian club to the final of the Champions League in 2022-23.

During his time as the Lazio head coach, Inzaghi won the Coppa Italia once and the Supercoppa Italiana on two occasions.

The former Italy international striker has won a total of 12 trophies in his managerial career, according to Transfermarkt, which includes three trophies with the Lazio Under-19 side.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe stance on sacking Ruben Amorim

Despite Amorim not having the desired impact at Old Trafford, Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made it clear that there are no plans to sack the Portuguese boss.

Ratcliffe told BBC Sport: “If I actually look at the squad which is available to Ruben, I think he is doing a really good job to be honest.

“I think Ruben is an outstanding young manager. I really do. He’s an excellent manager and I think he will be there for a long time. You are beginning to see a glimpse of what Ruben can produce.

“I think you saw a glimpse of it against Arsenal. How many players against Arsenal on the bench did you recognise?

“How many have ever worn a Manchester United shirt for [the first team]… as there’s no squad left. We are down to the last 10 or 11 men in the squad really, of proper first-team players. Ruben is doing a super job.”

Latest Man Utd news: Camavinga blow, Mainoo in demand

Man Utd have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

There have been reports that Man Utd are keen on signing the France international midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Manchester City are said to be ready to make a bid for Camavinga, who can also operate as a left-back and is on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain as well.

However, Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided that he will not sell the youngster.

The Los Blancos supremo believes that Camavinga has a lot of potential and could recapture his old form.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has reported that Chelsea are interested in signing Kobbie Mainoo from Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the London club would jump at the chance to sign the midfielder.

Chelsea have been in contact with Mainoo’s agents over a potential move, but we understand that his focus as of now is on Man Utd.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have taken a shine to Wigan Athletic star Sam Tickle as they hunt a new goalkeeper, according to a report.

