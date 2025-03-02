Manchester United have been linked with a move for a fantastic Premier League coach, while Wayne Rooney has warned Ruben Amorim that he does not have a ‘free hit’ at Old Trafford this season.

Amorim was brought in to guide Man Utd’s long-term project following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, but things have gone from bad to worse for the club in recent months. They have slid down to 14th in the Premier League table, been knocked out of the League Cup and have now been dumped out of the FA Cup, too.

Bernd Leno was the hero as Fulham beat Man Utd on penalties at Old Trafford to reach the quarter-finals of the competition and pile more misery on Amorim.

The result ramps up the pressure on United’s Europa League round of 16 clash with Real Sociedad, as that is effectively the only way Amorim’s side can save their dire campaign.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, United chiefs are ‘analysing possible changes to their coaching staff’ after being left underwhelmed by Amorim’s work so far.

The pressure on the Portuguese is ‘increasing’ and United are supposedly sounding out potential replacements.

It is claimed that Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has emerged as a ‘strong candidate’ for the job.

INEOS officials view Emery as an ‘ideal’ head coach for United, should the axe brutally swing on Amorim in the near future.

United admire Emery for the way he has made Villa one of the most competitive teams in England while also playing an expansive and exciting style of football.

Emery is also a stern character who knows how to deal with big names, and this would help him to get the United squad in order.

Plus, United like the fact that Emery has worked in several countries including England, Spain and France. He could use his vast experience to help get United back on track.

It is important to note that other sources such as The Athletic and the Daily Mail have insisted that Amorim is safe this season as United know he is trying to make sweeping changes that will take time to work.

Although, the United hierarchy might have less patience next season if Amorim is still underperforming after large amounts of money has been spent on his squad.

Several pundits and journalists have described this season as a ‘free hit’ for Amorim.

Wayne Rooney analyses Man Utd issues

But on BBC Sport’s post-match analysis, United icon Wayne Rooney shut down this suggestion. He said: “I do think he’ll get it [time]. It’s not a free hit because you’d expect a bit more from Man Utd than what we’re seeing since he’s been in.

“It’s very difficult to come in during the season and not have pre-season to implement his plans with the team, but he has to look to the future.

“He says, ‘win the Premier League’, firstly how can they compete to get a bit further up the table? I think that’s the next step.”

Rooney added: “Managers are not getting time. So you have to be a bit selfish as a manager and say, ‘OK, if I don’t do it now, then I might not get that time’.

“I think that’s a little bit naïve to say, ‘we’re looking to win the Premier League’, because from where they are now, they’re a long way off that.”

Man Utd transfers: Striker swap deal; alternative goalscoring option

Meanwhile, reports in Italy claim Napoli are ‘evaluating’ whether to sell Victor Osimhen to United and get Rasmus Hojlund in return.

TEAMtalk understands United are in a four-club race for Osimhen, while the Nigerian is open to joining the Red Devils despite their recent struggles.

Reports in Spain, though, suggest United are preparing to enter the race for Newcastle talisman Alexander Isak.

It would be a sensational move as Jamie Carragher has called Isak ‘the best striker in the Premier League’.

