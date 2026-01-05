The prospects of Manchester United parting ways with Ruben Amorim as manager have significantly climbed after multiple sources, including Fabrizio Romano, revealed the rising tensions between the Portuguese and sporting director Jason Wilcox, while TEAMtalk sources have named two potential replacements at Old Trafford.

Amorim took charge at Old Trafford in November 2024 and, after a tricky first six months at the helm, appears to have overseen an upturn in fortunes this season at Manchester United. While they are still a long way off the finished product and issues remain with his team’s best formation, the fact that they have suffered just two defeats in their last 14 games and currently sit sixth in the Premier League table shows progress is being made.

However, in the hours since their draw at Leeds on Sunday, tensions at the club have reached fever pitch.

In the aftermath of that 1-1 stalemate at Elland Road, Amorim embarked on a remarkable rant over his position – making it clear he was “manager, not head coach” – and seemingly having hinted at a fractured relationship with others behind the scenes.

Per our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, United chiefs have been left stunned by Amorim’s outburst, and there are now serious question marks over his future at Old Trafford as a result.

Now, in the wake of that, two trusted sources in Romano and Ben Jacobs have revealed the rising tensions between Amorim and Wilcox, which are primarily focused on tactical versatility and an apparent lack of transfer funds for the January window.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained: “What I can tell you is that the situation is really tense, there is really some tension behind the scenes with Ruben Amorim and the management (the board).

“He is not happy. He is not happy with the process of the club in terms of bringing in new signings. Then it’s not easy for the club to find replacements for players like Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo.

“Then he said that he signed for Man Utd as a manager, not as a coach. He wants to decide. He wants to make an impact, which is about his message to the club. He wants to play 3-4-2-1/3-4-3 in terms of tactics.

“At the moment, United are not following that model in terms of new signings. Now, they (INEOS) are discussing internally to see how they handle this situation.”

Man Utd target short and long-term Amorim replacements – Sources

Amorim’s contract at Old Trafford currently has 18 months left to run and, speaking about the situation on X, journalist Ben Jacobs added: ‘Understand there is growing tension between Ruben Amorim and Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox.

‘Sources close to #MUFC say Wilcox would like Amorim to be more tactically adaptable, while the Manchester United boss is disappointed at the lack of planned activity in January, having been told last year incomings were possible.

‘Remains to be seen whether any senior arrivals come this month.’

Per our sources, United feel they have backed Amorim at every turn, and in the summer they spent massively to bring in attacking trio Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. Indeed, United have spent nearly a quarter of a billion pounds since Amorim was appointed.

However, Amorim wants more to be spent heading into 2026, whereas United have not been planning on a huge January.

Now Amorim has turned up the heat on himself and United – pointing out what he feels his role is, emphasising he considers himself as the manager, even though he has always been referred to as a head coach.

In the wake of that, TEAMtalk sources can reveal that Wilcox already has a list of potential replacements, both short and long-term, which was first put together during the autumn when Amorim was under severe pressure.

One of those, who would likely be a short-term option, is Michael Carrick. The former Middlesbrough man has previously served in the coaching set-up and is held in huge regard by the club.

We are told that the club would like him to be involved again at some point in the future, regardless of what happens with Amorim.

There is also Sir Gareth Southgate, who is someone that Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains a huge fan of. Wilcox, too, is believed to have huge respect for the former England boss, and he is currently available, having not held a job since leaving his role as England coach two days after they were beaten in the Euro 2024 final by Spain.

United are not commenting on Amorim at this point, but it is safe to say that Wilcox will be talking with minority shareholder and the club’s chief decision maker, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and the rest of the club’s hierarchy in the coming days.

