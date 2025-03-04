Xavi has requested two players if he's to take the job at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim could reportedly ‘be sacked in the summer’ at Manchester United, and prospective replacement Xavi is said to find the job ‘attractive’ if he is gifted two of his former stars.

Amorim has taken United backwards since joining the club in November 2024. Erik ten Hag was sacked with the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League in October, and they dipped below that not long ago, before climbing back to that exact same spot for the time being.

Amorim has made bold calls, such as letting Marcus Rashford leave to thrive at Aston Villa, and implementing a 3-4-2-1 formation which it seems many of his players have so far failed to adapt to.

There are no signs of things getting better, and United could reportedly cut their losses in the summer.

Indeed, recent reports have stated that Amorim ‘could be sacked in the summer’ and be replaced by former Barcelona boss Xavi, who’s been out of work since the summer of 2024.

It is believed the possibility of joining United is ‘very attractive’ to Xavi, and he’s already made two requests to Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The manager would ‘request’ the signings of Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo, both of whom played under him at Barca.

DON’T MISS: 10 Man Utd targets who are out of contract in 2026, including Tottenham star and world-class striker

De Jong could finally sign

When Ten Hag took the United job in 2022, he was desperate to sign De Jong – who had played under him at Ajax – until it became clear the move would not be possible.

The Red Devils have been linked with him for years beyond that point, and it seems now as if Barcelona could let him go, as one of the most saleable assets in the squad.

As such, Xavi, in what would be his first window as United boss if he is given the job, could do something Ten Hag could not get done in multiple windows.

A move for Araujo could also be something of a shocker for Xavi. Indeed, the pair’s relationship waned at the back end of the manager’s time at Barca, but it’s reported that has ‘not been an impediment to ask for United to sign him’.

TEAMtalk is aware that De Jong could be available for as low as £29million, while reports place Araujo at £58million, meaning the entire package for the pair would be £87million.

It is important to mention, though, that trusted sources have stated Amorim’s chances of getting sacked soon are low, with United willing to give him the opportunity to turn things around once players have bedded into his system.

Indeed, the club knows he inherited a difficult situation, and though his side dipped below that of his predecessor, they’re not much worse off now, despite the fact they’d like to see themselves on the up soon.

Man Utd round-up: More replacements in sight

Xavi might not be the only man on United’s radar, with reports stating Massimiliano Allegri, Joachim Low and Julen Lopetegui are all being assessed, too.

That report also suggests there could be a change of manager soon, stating it could be made ‘in the coming months’.

Meanwhile, United have learned that it will cost €80million (£66.1m/$84.9m) at most to land RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who they’ve added to their radar.

And Real Betis’ CEO Ramon Alarcon has stated Antony has told him he wants to stay for another year, amid his loan from Old Trafford.

How long will Amorim last?