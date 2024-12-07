Amorim sends indirect warning to Rashford over fan issue as brutal Man Utd admission also made

Ruben Amorim has called on Marcus Rashford to acknowledge Manchester United’s supporters after the forward faced criticism from Red Devils fans following the Arsenal defeat, while Amorim has also made a brutal admission about the state of his team.

England forward Rashford was brought on as a second-half substitute as two goals from corner kicks from Jurrien Timber and William Saliba sealed the win for Mikel Arteta’s side at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Man Utd‘s players went over to the travelling supporters after the full-time whistle at The Emirates but footage later emerged showing Rashford walking back towards the tunnel while the rest of his teammates stood applauding.

After being questioned on Rashford’s actions on Friday, Amorim insisted that all his players should take a moment to show their respect towards supporters.

“Of course, we have to do it, especially when we lose. Not when we win, when we lose,” Amorim said. “We’re going to do that and everybody has to do it. It’s going to be like that.”

Amorim was also asked if he shared Erik ten Hag’s frustration with Rashford over his inconsistent performances.

“I prefer to focus on the whole squad,” the United manager said. “We have a lot to improve, not just Marcus. All the team can improve in every aspect of the game.

“Like I said before, I think the way we sprint back and sprint forward, the way we fight. It’s something we have to be very clear with the team.

“This is the first point we have to address. And then the technical and tactical aspect will come later. So it’s not just Marcus. Everyone has to improve in that area.”

READ MORE ➡️ Amorim names four Man Utd stars who have ‘time limits’ as Roy Keane tears into ‘shocking’ Rashford after Arsenal defeat

READ MORE ➡️ The 13 players who left Man Utd this summer and how they’re faring with next step

Amorim gives brutal Man Utd assessment

Meanwhile, Amorim has admitted United are a “massive club but not a massive team” as he continues his mission to try to revive the fallen giants.

United’s last Premier League title win came back in 2013, when Sir Alex Ferguson retired, with Amorim the sixth permanent boss since then to try to take the club back to those glory days.

Although United’s status as one of the world’s biggest clubs is unquestionable, with an estimated global fanbase of 700million, on the pitch they have fallen away spectacularly since Ferguson called it a day 11 years ago.

Amorim said there is no shame in admitting United are no longer a major force on the field, with the challenge for him and his coaching staff to make the club a major force again.

“I think that is very clear,” said Amorim. “We’re a massive club, but we’re not a massive team and we know it, so it’s no problem to say it. That [perception of United as a massive club] will not change, because this club has glories in the past. Our players have to understand that it’s a very difficult position.

“We’re not one of the best teams in the league and we have to say and think that clearly, but our past, our club, is maybe the best one in the league. So here we have a problem. We have to focus on the little things and little details. If you think about everything, then it will be a problem, so think about the small details and then we will improve it as a team.

“We want to improve, but we are in a different moment from Arsenal. You could feel it during the game and I think we have to believe more. We weren’t dominant in the game, but we had control. There were not so many chances for Arsenal, of course a lot of set pieces, but we were okay, especially in the first half.

“You could feel that there’s so much to do – we need to be better in the final third and they had more danger. Arsenal had problems to block our build-up, but then when they defended their goal, it was quite comfortable for them, so we are learning and trying to improve.”

Latest Man Utd news: Amorim targets in-form Prem winger / Diallo Exclusive

United are reportedly considering a move for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, who has been superb for the Saints this season despite their struggles at the wrong end of the table.

The Red Devils hierarchy are keen to back new manager Ruben Amorim in the upcoming transfer windows and he is known to want to strengthen his options out wide.

Dibling, 18, is arguably Southampton’s best player and is only expected to improve as he gains experience having featured n all but one of their Premier League fixtures so far, scoring once.

According to The Sun, Man Utd and Aston Villa have ‘sent scouts to watch his last three games and he’s believed to be on the radar of clubs in Germany and Italy as well.’

The report also adds when any deal is likely to be done.

Meanwhile, United have no fear that Amad Diallo will look to leave, as the winger dreams of becoming a star at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Diallo is currently thriving under Amorim in his new 3-4-3 system, playing as a wing-back, and TT can reveal that there are ongoing contract talks with the player with sources giving us an update as to the thoughts of the winger on his future.

IN FOCUS – How long will Ruben Amorim last as Man Utd manager?