Ruben Amorim sends hope to Marcus Rashford over Man Utd future as Garnacho back in good books

Ruben Amorim insists that Marcus Rashford can still have a future at Manchester United despite leaving him out of the squad for the Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham on Thursday.

Both Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were left out of the squad as United beat Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, with Rashford’s future becoming headline news since.

The England international has openly said that he is ready for a new challenge and it appears to be a matter of when and not if the forward moves on from Old Trafford.

Garnacho returned to the substitutes’ bench against Spurs in the dramatic 4-3 quarter-final defeat in north London, but Rashford was once again left out of the Man Utd squad.

Before the game the Portuguese said his choices were simply down to who he thought was best equipped for the clash with Spurs, saying: “Selection. I choose the players that I feel that are ready to cope with the demands of playing a strong game. I tried to visualise all week and then choose my players. Just selection.”

Amorim listed a number of reasons why the players were axed against City, including ‘training performance, game performances, engagement with teammates’ and he says the same factors always apply, adding: “It’s always the same with every player, not just Marcus. In the end I have to make a selection and I did it.”

However, after the loss, Amorim appeared to leave the door open to Rashford staying, adding: “Tomorrow [Friday] we have training, he will be there preparing for next game. He is a United player, everyone has a future at Man United.”

Amorim did add pre-match that Garnacho has stepped up his efforts in training since the disappointment of missing the Manchester derby and earned his place back on the bench by right, saying: “I really liked the way he trained so it’s one more option for the offence.”

READ MORE ➡️ Marcus Rashford replacement: 11 options Man Utd could sign as upgrade on faltering star

Rashford questioned over exit methods

United legend Rio Ferdinand, meanwhile, has questioned Marcus Rashford over the method in which he delivered his Manchester United exit wish, while also revealing what he thinks is the “killer” for the 27-year-old star at Old Trafford.

After seeing Rashford’s comments following his Manchester derby snub, Ferdinand has expressed disappointment by how he confirmed his exit wish in his interview with Henry Winter while also hitting out at the player’s body language in recent months.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents, he stated: “I don’t think this is just a football decision for Manchester United, there is more to it.

“You have to remember that when this kid came onto the scene, he was an absolute breath of fresh air, he was a joke. Again, the body language when he came in, was what every fan saw themselves being if they came in.

“That’s been the biggest killer for me, that his body language, for the last three years, has not been what a Manchester United fan sees himself being in a Manchester United red shirt when a goal goes in or when they step foot out onto Old Trafford. His body language has been almost depressive, a recluse-like body language.

“The fans are meant to see academy products and see themselves there and anyone who thinks they are going to get a chance to play for Manchester United, at any level in the first team, should be beaming. It’s that privilege to step out of there in that red shirt on the regular.

“Marcus has said that but his body language hasn’t said that, that has been the killer for me. I hope this ends well and everyone goes out and leaves this situation without any cuts or bruises. Marcus’ ego might have a few bruises, but he has a chance to rebuild himself.

“We are in an age where seeing is believing and I want to see the whites of his eyes, I want to see his body language, I want to see him grimacing because he is leaving – that’s what it sounds like, but am I really sure? Is he saying that and feeling that emotion? That’s what video content does for us nowadays and when we have that at our disposal, why not use it?”

Latest Man Utd news: City eye raid for major United target / Rashford not keen on two moves

Manchester City are reportedly planning to move for long-term Manchester United target Jarrad Branthwaite in January in a bid to turn their fortunes around.

It’s reported they could move to sign Everton man Branthwaite in the New Year to ‘turn their fortunes around’, in what would be a major blow for United given their interest in the £80million-rated player over the last 18 months.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has said he’s ready to take on a new challenge away from Manchester United, but a report has revealed he’s not interested in two potential moves.

Following Rashford’s admission that he’s ready to leave Old Trafford, the Daily Star reports that the forward is set to receive offers from the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer.

However, it’s claimed that Rashford is more inclined to remain in Europe when choosing his next move.

IN FOCUS – How much is Marcus Rashford worth, should Man Utd opt to sell?