Ruben Amorim still has much to prove to avoid the sack at Manchester United

Manchester United are resisting the temptation to make a formal shortlist of potential replacements for Ruben Amorim during this international break, TEAMtalk understands – but that does not mean the Portuguese is guaranteed to be safe, either, with two big expectations made of the under-fire coach.

Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe revealed in an interview on Wednesday that he wants to give Amorim three years to prove himself at Old Trafford, despite his turbulent start.

Ratcliffe admits success cannot happen “overnight”, though another poor run of results would see pressure build on the Portuguese coach once again.

TEAMtalk understands that the club believes Amorim deserves time and space to focus on the job at hand during this period, amid hope the recent 2-0 win over Sunderland has provided a platform to build on.

However, beyond Ratcliffe’s calm exterior, sources understand that his job is not guaranteed to be safe with a big pair of demands on performances and results.

To that end, the club will continue to closely monitor their displays, as well as results, at a time when the main aim is to stay in touch with the club’s battling for European football.

But sources insist he is safe for now as the club seeks for him to focus on the next batch of games – starting with the huge clash against rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

There was relief at the fact he changed the team around in the Sunderland win, as TEAMtalk said was likely to happen in a report on October 2, and insiders insist there remains no interference or issues with him continuing with the tactical set up he prefers…

READ MORE 🔴⚫ How Man Utd’s line-up has changed in Ruben Amorim’s first 50 games after £166.3m overhaul

Ruben Amorim is safe – but only for now

There is an expectation that United’s performance levels and consistency must improve, however.

There is specific statistical work that goes on behind the scenes so that a shortlist can quickly be put together of potential managers to aim for should Amorim fail to get the results needed.

But there is hope that upcoming games against Liverpool, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham lead to the project being seen in a more positive light.

After a largely poor start, United sit 10th in the Premier League, but just four points behind fourth-place in a tightly packed table.

There is still time for things to turn and for 2025/26 to be a success for Amorim.

As TEAMtalk has consistently reported, United’s hierarchy are prepared to invest in the squad in January and next summer, even if Amorim is axed.

Strengthening in midfield is considered the top priority, while potentially adding a new centre-back and wing-back is also under consideration.

Crucial weeks lie ahead for Amorim and United, but sources maintain that he isn’t going anywhere over the international break.

DON’T MISS 🔥 Premier League signings of the season power ranking: New top two as Liverpool, Chelsea stars fall

Latest Man Utd news: Raphinha links debunked / Flop is ‘finished’

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has explained the SEVEN reasons why United will NOT be signing Barcelona winger Raphinha, amid speculation in the Spanish press.

It has been claimed that the Red Devils could test Barcelona’s resolve by launching a bid worth a jaw-dropping €120million (£104m / $139m).

However, those reports must be taken with a significant pinch of salt.

In other news, TEAMtalk understands that Andre Onana’s United is definitely ‘over’ and he is ‘finished’ at Old Traffrd, even if he goes on to have an excellent season on loan with Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The only real benefit for United would be that a successful stint could help them find a permanent buyer, and perhaps command a higher fee.

POLL: Is Ruben Amorim any better than Erik ten Hag?