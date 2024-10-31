Manchester United and Sporting CP have reached a ‘full agreement’ that will see Ruben Amorim become the next Man Utd manager, and the finer details of the deal have flooded in.

Man Utd sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday, with Ruud van Nistelrooy taking charge in an interim capacity. The Red Devils quickly moved for No 1 target Ruben Amorim and per The Telegraph, a ‘full agreement’ to release the coach has been reached with Sporting CP.

Both The Telegraph and Daily Mail have revealed the finer details of the agreement, beginning with when Amorim will arrive at Old Trafford.

It’s claimed Amorim will not take charge at Man Utd until the November international break which begins after the matches on Sunday, November 10.

Accordingly Van Nistelrooy is set to remain in temporary charge for United’s next three matches – Chelsea (November 3), PAOK (Europa League – November 7) and Leicester (November 10).

Amorim’s first match at the helm is therefore expected to be the Premier League clash with Ipswich Town on November 24 – the first match back after the international break.

A 30-day notice period appears to be at the heart of the delay, though The Telegraph stated Man Utd are paying above the €10m release clause to not only bring Amorim’s coaching staff with him, but to also ensure Sporting waive the clause.

However, given coaches Carlos Fernandes, Adelio Candido and Emanuel Ferro (assistants), Jorge Vital (goalkeeping coach) and Paulo Barreira (fitness coach) are in line to drastically weaken Sporting through their defections to Old Trafford, the delay will give Sporting a few weeks to hire replacements and get their house in order. Amorim has always insisted he did not want to harm Sporting through his eventual exit.

On the subject of cost, it was claimed Man Utd are paying €12m (€2m above the release clause) to buy out the coaches. That extra €2m will also cover the fee Sporting have demanded to allow Amorim to depart well within the 30-day notice period.

Both outlets claimed Amorim will sign a two-and-a-half year contract that runs until the end of the 2026/27 season. An option for an extra year will also be included.

Regarding salary, Amorim will receive more than treble the pay he earned at Sporting (£2.15m per year) by netting £6.5m per season with United.

What happens to Ruud van Nistelrooy

Speaking after United’s 5-2 victory over Leicester in the League Cup, Van Nistelrooy signalled his desire to remain at Old Trafford in some capacity.

“I came here as an assistant to help the club,” said the Dutchman. “Now in this role, I’m helping as long as needed.

“In the future in any capacity, I’m here to help the club further to build towards the future that’s what I’m here for.

“I’m here to help and serve and give my everything for the club in any capacity with so many people here around me that want the best for the club and that will never change.”

But given Amorim is expected to bring five of his coaching staff to Manchester including his assistants, it was speculated in both reports that Van Nistelrooy will be dispensed with when the new faces arrive.

Ruben Amorim to Man Utd latest

➡️ Man Utd reach ‘total agreement’ for Amorim and coaches as stunning double Real Madrid raid tipped

➡️ Sporting CP star pair confronted Amorim over Man Utd, with pair trapped after defection

➡️ Amorim arrival could be disastrous for Fernandes, as report reveals five better suited players at Man Utd

➡️ Man Utd star ecstatic at Amorim arrival, as top United source backs big-money signing to thrive

➡️ Real reasons Liverpool and Man City rejected Ruben Amorim emerge, as Man Utd roll the dice

How Man Utd might line-up under Ruben Amorim