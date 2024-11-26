Ruben Amorim has told Manchester United to challenge Liverpool for the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri, it has been claimed.

According to a new report, Ait-Nouri is ‘high on the wish list’ of Man Utd’s new boss Amorim. Man Utd have made the signing of a left wing-back a ‘top priority’ and Ait-Nouri ‘ticks all the boxes’ for Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

United are on ‘high alert’ as the Algeria international is looking to leave Wolves at the end of the season. Ait-Nouri believes he has put himself in a strong position for a transfer as his Wolves contract expires in June 2026.

The report, which comes from The Sun, states that Amorim is eager for a new left wing-back to join as he is concerned by Luke Shaw’s fitness record.

It is also suggested that Shaw could play alongside Ait-Nouri if he remains fit by operating on the left of Amorim’s three central defenders.

United moving for Ait-Nouri will see them enter a transfer battle with rivals Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s side are also on the hunt for a left-back as they want to find a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

Liverpool have registered their interest in Ait-Nouri too and were told on November 3 that Wolves are open to selling the 23-year-old for a reasonable price.

Ait-Nouri among several wing-back options for Man Utd

There are other left-backs/left wing-backs under consideration at Old Trafford, should United miss out on Ait-Nouri to Liverpool.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that United are big admirers of Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, though he is also on Liverpool’s shortlist.

United hold interest in Alphonso Davies, who is preparing to leave Bayern Munich on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are prepared to offer Davies a competitive contract but they know it will be tough to stop him heading to Real Madrid.

United were briefly linked with Paris Saint-Germain full-back Nuno Mendes recently, only for such speculation to be quickly dashed.

Arguably the easiest player for United to sign for the left side of defence is Alvaro Fernandez Carreras.

United have a buy-back clause for the Spaniard and are considering activating it amid his impressive form with Benfica.

Man Utd transfers: Second Wolves link; striker ‘shortlist’

Ait-Nouri is not the only Wolves player impressing United recruitment chiefs.

Recent reports suggest United are tracking striker Matheus Cunha amid his electric form.

The Brazilian has previously admitted to being flattered by United’s interest.

It is unclear whether United will have the funds to capture a new striker in January, but they definitely need to sign one in the summer.

Cunha is one of several striker options being monitored by United, as they have also shortlisted Victor Boniface and Omar Marmoush.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Boniface and Eintracht Frankfurt star Marmoush are two of the best forwards in the German Bundesliga.

Boniface’s price tag has yet to be revealed, while Marmoush is valued at €60million (£50.1m / $63m).

Rayan Ait-Nouri vs Alphonso Davies and Milos Kerkez