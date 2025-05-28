Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has told his side that they “need boos” after they were defeated 1-0 in a friendly to ASEAN All-Stars.

United’s post-season tour has ended in the way much of their campaign went – in defeat. They finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final in one of their worst seasons in history.

They’d have felt a post-season tour against sides of little consequence might have been able to boost some confidence in the squad.

But that has not happened, with United losing 1-0 to ASEAN All-Stars – a side comprised of players from Southeast Asian internationals – in their first game.

The Red Devils were booed off, and Amorim feels they probably deserve it

“I’m always guilty of the performance of the team, no matter what. Since I’ve been here from the first day, I am guilty. The boos from the fans is something that we need, maybe. Because every game we lost in the Premier League, they [fans] were always there [supporting],” he said, via Sky Sports.

“It’s like the way of playing, if they see that it’s not working, they will change the way they behave. But I felt when we finished and walked away, the supporters were with us. But, again, let’s wait for the next season.”

Amorim open with United players

Amorim is no stranger to telling his United players things exactly as they are, after he called them the worst side in the club’s history just a couple of months after joining.

“We are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that,” he said.

“We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you [media] want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go: your headlines.”

In domestic football, at least, United struggled to bounce back, proving Amorim right, and the manager will hope his words can evoke a reaction this time.

Their next match on the tour is against Hong Kong on May 30.

Man Utd round-up: Ten Hag coming for Garnacho

Amorim has embarrassed Alejandro Garnacho in front if his team-mates, allegedly telling the winger: “You better pray that you can find a club to sign you.”

He will not be short of suitors, as TEAMtalk is aware that former manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign him for Bayer Leverkusen, and AC Milan have also joined the race for him, alongside Napoli.

Another potential exit is that of Marcus Rashford, who has recently met with Barcelona with a view to signing for them.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are looking to prise a United star away, with former loanee Amad Diallo being targeted, as the winger is constantly discussed within the club.

