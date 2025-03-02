Ruben Amorim has explained whether or not he wants Harry Maguire to be back in the England squad after the Manchester United defender’s recent resurgence.

Thomas Tuchel will soon have to pick his first England squad for the March international break. Whether or not Maguire will be in it will be interesting to see; the 31-year-old only earned two England caps in 2024, one in March under Gareth Southgate and one in September under Lee Carsley.

Maguire has had a rollercoaster of a Man Utd career, but has built up more gametime under Amorim and recently scored against Ipswich Town.

And according to Amorim, the ex-Leicester City centre-back ‘deserves’ to be playing international football again thanks to his improving form.

“If it’s enough is down to the national coach,” Amorim said.

“I would be really happy for him, I think he deserves [it].

“He is a great guy, I think he needs to still improve because when you are a player you can improve every time and improve a lot of things.

“But I think his performances in the moment are quite good and you feel he is more a leader now that can help a national team, so I hope he is in the national team in the next games.”

Some managers don’t want their players being called up for international duty so they don’t get overworked, but Amorim would clearly be happy for Maguire to get recognition from Tuchel as it would no doubt be a new confidence boost.

And Amorim calling Maguire a ‘leader’ is in itself a sign of how views are changing about the defender. Erik ten Hag famously took the Man Utd captaincy away from Maguire and gave it to Bruno Fernandes, but it now looks like Maguire is back among the leadership group at Old Trafford.

He even wore the captain’s armband earlier this season – when Ten Hag was still in charge – for an EFL Cup third round match against Barnsley.

Next on the schedule for Maguire and Man Utd is an FA Cup fifth round clash with Fulham at 4:30pm on Sunday.

