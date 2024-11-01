Ruben Amorim tipped to dispense of two Ten Hag signings immediately in brutal first act as Man Utd boss

Former Manchester United assistant Rene Meulensteen believes Christian Eriksen and Casemiro could become major casualties of the Ruben Amorim era at Old Trafford, having also named the outcast he expects to benefit the most and also revealing why the departing Sporting Lisbon coach is cut out to make the Red Devils a huge success.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co have turned to the 39-year-old as the successor to Erik ten Hag, who eventually fell on his sword earlier this week after a dismal start to the season. And while Manchester United may face a bit of a wait until later in November to officially appoint Amorim, the much-respected Sporting coach is very much on course to become the sixth permanent managerial appointment at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson retired back in 2013.

Now one of Ferguson’s trusted former assistant managers, Meulensteen, has delivered a tactical breakdown of how he expects Amorim to transform the club’s fortunes, with a new playing style and a new formation likely to be introduced.

But as part of those changes, Meulensteen has told Betway that he thinks Eriksen and Casemiro could be quickly moved aside.

“Casemiro and Eriksen could be casualties if Amorim opts to change the system,” he said.

“I think this could be a big chance for Harry Maguire. I am not sure if Amorim sticks with that 3-4-3 formation he plays at Sporting though.

“It could benefit players, there are a number of centre-backs that are used to playing in a back three, whether it is [Lisandro] Martinez alongside [Matthijs] De Ligt and maybe the young [Lenny] Yoro when he gets fit. Or maybe Maguire fits in there as well.

“In the midfield, you would think that maybe Casemiro and [Christian] Eriksen would lose out because, obviously you need energy and as well as that, the ability to find the passes between the lines and in the pockets.

“However, this system may see all players struggle in certain positions because it is something entirely different.

“It’s certainly different than what Ten Hag was playing, who was opting more for a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3 so it is interesting to see how he could go about that with this group of players.”

IN-DEPTH ~ How Man Utd could line up under Ruben Amorim: Big names dropped and three centre-backs start

How Ruben Amorim tactics will benefit Man Utd

Meulensteen, who worked under Ferguson as first-team coach from 2007 to 2013, believes the style Amorim will bring to Old Trafford is cut out to be a success in the Premier League and that his proven track record of winning trophies will have made him of huge appeal to INEOS.

“I think Ruben Amorim has demonstrated a strong tactical acumen and an ability to develop young talent, which is crucial for a club like Man Utd. I think he has a clear vision of how he wants his team to play, as we have seen with Sporting Lisbon, emphasising on a high-energy style and positional play,” Meulensteen continued.

“He is brilliant in winning trophies already even though he is only 39 and as he has shown at Sporting, he knows how to instil a winning mentality and that is vital for a club of United’s stature.

“He is doing well in the Portuguese league and obviously the Champions League.

“Amorim’s tactical flexibility and player development are standout qualities.

“I have seen and read, and looking at Lisbon, I think Amorim’s ability to adapt tactically and his style of play and development are standout qualities. The way he plays, it is a free-scoring team, they score a lot and don’t concede a lot. He has a knack for getting the best of his players, fostering a competitive spirit as well within the squad.

“His success in adapting to various situations in matches and changing things for the better, instilling confidence in his players, creates a cohesive unit and can challenge other top teams.

“He is a forward-thinking coach, you can see that, with innovative tactics so all that together could make United a formidable opponent again in the league and in the future.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Amorim tipped to sign Gyokeres / Sporting trio also linked

Meanwhile, Amorim is already being linked with a move to bring one of his best signings at Sporting Lisbon to Old Trafford in Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish striker moved to the Portuguese capital in summer 2023 and has since blasted his way to an incredible 59 goals in 65 matches for Sporting.

Strongly linked with a move to Arsenal, Tim Sherwood has now explained why he can “100% see that boy coming in” – but has suggested it might be at the expense of a major Ten Hag signing if the move were to happen.

They are far from the only Sporting CP stars linked with a move to Old Trafford either, with sources informing TEAMtalk that his trio of Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves have also been discussed in preliminary talks between the two parties.

United’s board also have transfer plans of their own though, and Sunderland’s Chris Rigg has already been identified as a perfect addition to their ranks, though prising the teenager away from the ambitious Black Cats may prove far trickier than initially expected.

Amorim record at Sporting similar to Ten Hag at Ajax

Despite the optimism that may arrive with the 39-year-old’s appointment, United supporters may be wise to consider the very similar record Amorim will arrive with at Old Trafford when compared to Ten Hag’s arrival back in 2022.

Indeed, Ten Hag actually arrived in the north west with a marginally better win percentage record and more trophies in the bag from his time in charge.

The Dutchman’s side, Ajax, also scored more goals per game and conceded fewer goals per game than Amorim has while in control at Sporting.

And with that likely shift in formation expected, United fans may need to prepare that the change of manager might not yield an instant change of fortunes.