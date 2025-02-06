Ruben Amorim is ‘out of his depth’ as Manchester United manager and ‘needs to learn fast if he wants to stay in the job’ – but one controversial TV presenter has suggested that the Portuguese will already be thinking about walking away from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils turned to the Portuguese coach after Erik ten Hag failed to get a tune out of his expensively-assembled squad and just a matter of months after being given both a contract extension and a £180m summer transfer warchest which was spent on five new additions. But when Ten Hag fell on his sword, hopes that Manchester United would enjoy a new manager bounce under Amorim have very quickly evaporated with the same old issues consistently rearing their head.

Since his appointment as manager and having changed to a 3-4-2-1 formation, United have won eight of his 19 matches in charge. But having also lost eight times too, they remain in the same 13th place in the Premier League in which he inherited them in.

In grim reading for Amorim, Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace was the fifth time he has tasted defeat since becoming United boss – making him the fastest in their history to reach the milestone.

As a result, questions are now being asked if the United is too big for the former Sporting CP coach, who turned 40 last week.

Now one of his biggest critics – former Sky Sports host Richard Keys – believes the clock is already ticking on his time in charge.

Keys wrote in his blog: ‘There’s not much to say about United this week. Poor again wasn’t it? But it always is when they have to take a game to the opposition.

‘If they’re sitting in a low block and stopping the opposition from playing they’re ok. If they have to take a game to teams they struggle, which is why they’ve now lost seven home games.

‘As for playing [Kobbie] Mainoo as a false 9? And you’ve got [Rasmus] Hojlund and [Joshua] Zirkzee available. What are you actually saying to those players with a decision like that?

‘I’m afraid Amorim looks totally out of his depth. I wanted it to work, but it didn’t. He’s going to have to change and learn fast if he wants to stay in the job. I’m still not convinced he doesn’t want out already.’

Kobbie Mainoo experiment will force pair out

Keys has already claimed Amorim is ‘deliberately trying to get himself fired’ after his poor handling of the media and after he gave the perfect headline by labelling his side the “worst Man Utd side in history”.

And while he retracted those claims and issued an apology days later, blaming his comments on the emotions experienced at another poor defeat, the newspapers had their headlines and also left Jamie Carragher rubbing his face in disbelief at what the United boss had done.

Both Carragher and Keys are not the first pundits to question Amorim’s suitability to the United job either, with Paul Merson recently claiming his treatment of Marcus Rashford – and having forced him out of the club and into a loan move to Aston Villa – could also cost the United boss his job.

With the 27-year-old departing, United also failed to strengthen their attack in the remaining 24 hours of the transfer window, bizarrely walking away from the Mathys Tel deal for an unexpected reason, leaving Amorim with just Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund as centre forward options.

However, the pair were both overlooked on Sunday, with Amorim deciding instead to select Mainoo as a false nine – an experiment that looks unlikely to be repeated.

That said, as Alan Shearer has explained, Amorim’s treatment of both Zirkzee and Hojlund will leave both feeling flat and questioning if they belong at Old Trafford as a result.

With Hojlund seemingly on audition and fighting to convince Amorim he is worthy of starting games for United, our transfer insider has revealed how West Ham are keeping tabs on the situation and could look to poach him away from Old Trafford this summer should they decide to sell.

Fletcher has also revealed the stunning loss United are willing to accept on the Dane if he is allowed to depart.

Meanwhile, United are continue to keep tabs on teenage midfielder Chris Rigg, with a report claiming that the Red Devils have been scouting the midfielder on a frequent basis and with INEOS’s views on the Sunderland teenager also revealed.

United are also credited with an interest in Marc Guehi amid the growing likelihood he will leave Crystal Palace this summer. His likely asking price, with his contract expiring in summer 2026, has been revealed – though competition will be tough.

IN-FOCUS: Ruben Amorim’s difficult start to life at Man Utd