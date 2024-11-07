Ruben Amorim is set to become the new Manchester United next week and reports suggest that his appointment could have ramifications for Andre Onana.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has made several big blunders since joining the Red Devils from Inter Milan in 2023 but his form has improved this season.

Erik ten Hag sanctioned Onana’s £47million switch to Old Trafford to replace David de Gea and now, it’s suggested that Amorim is ready to offload him in a shock move.

A report cited by Football365 claims that ‘doesn’t want Onana’ and is prepared to say ‘goodbye’ to the goalkeeper in the January transfer window.

It is claimed that Amorim has ‘not hesitated to point out that several aspects of the squad must change’ and Onana is the ‘first player who does not enter into his plans’.

Given Onana has been one of Man Utd’s standout over the past 12 months, it’s hard to see a scenario where Onana is replaced in 2025, but the report claims his ‘future is up in the air’ as Amorim is ‘unconvinced’.

It’s stated that ‘several clubs in the Premier League and other European leagues, including teams from La Liga and Serie A, could be interested in signing the goalkeeper.’

Amorim ready to axe Man Utd quartet – sources

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Amorim has already discussed his transfer plans at length with the Man Utd board, as he looks to build a squad capable of challenging for trophies.

We understand that Amorim has identified four Man Utd players that ‘don’t interest him’ and he would be willing to sell in January. From our information, however, Onana isn’t one of them.

Amorim has signalled his willingness to sell Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen, Antony and Casemiro this winter. Eriksen and Lindelof are out of contract at the end of the season and will be allowed to leave on free transfers if there are no bids submitted for them in January.

The Man Utd board are in agreement with Amorim that Antony and Casemiro’s performances do not reflect their huge wages of £200,000 and £350,000 per week respectively.

The club is therefore willing to sell both players this winter for around £25m. We understand that Amorim would like to sign Sporting CP star Marcus Edwards to replace Antony, while fellow Sporting wingers Geovany Quenda and Pedro Goncalves are also on his shortlist.

With that in mind, we feel it is unlikely that Onana leaves Man Utd in January, contrary to the report. Back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir could depart, however, as he has reportedly been left frustrated by his lack of game time.

Man Utd round-up: Quenda race ignites / Carreras to return?

Meanwhile, Man Utd are set to face serious competition for Sporting winger Quenda, who dazzled against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal have made an approach to Quenda’s agents in the past few days to gauge his interest in a move to the Emirates.

We understand that Man City, Liverpool, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus are also interested in the 17-year-old winger.

Amorim is a huge fan of the teenager and is keen on a reunion with him at Old Trafford, but Man Utd will have to move quickly to secure a deal.

Quenda has a €100m (£84m / $104m) release clause in his deal. Sporting aren’t willing to sell him in January, but that could change next summer if a bid his made close to his exit clause.

In other news, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Man Utd are considering exercising former player Alvaro Carreras’ buy-back clause, but they won’t be able to trigger it for a while.

Despite first-choice left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia having long-term injuries, Man Utd decided to sell the 21-year-old to Benfica in the summer for a fee worth up to €9m (£7.5m, $9.7m).

TEAMtalk can confirm Man Utd do have a buy-back clause which will cost them approximately £16m (€19.2m, $20.7m). However, it is understood that a move in January is very remote and if that clause is activated, it is likely to come into play in the summer of 2025 or beyond.

