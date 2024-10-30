Manchester United are keen to appoint Ruben Amorim as their new manager as soon as possible but they still have two hurdles to clear in negotiations, per reports.

Erik ten Hag was sacked as Red Devils boss on Monday and the club moved quickly to open talks with Amorim on the same day, with his arrival at Old Trafford now advanced.

Amorim has agreed in principle to become the next Man Utd manager but negotiations are still ongoing with the Premier League club and Sporting CP.

Man Utd have agreed to pay the €10m (£8.3m; $10.8m) release clause in Amorim’s contract but according to A Bola, Sporting president Frederico Varandas has demanded an extra €5m (£4.2m / $5.4m) for his technical staff.

Amorim also has a notice period in his Sporting contract but Man Utd want him to take charge immediately, so he can be in the dugout for their game against Chelsea on Sunday.

The report claims that Sporting can retain Amorim for a 30-day period even after a club activates his clause.

Varandas is negotiating with Manchester United to cancel this period, and the suggestion is he wants a significant payment to do so.

READ MORE: Real reasons Liverpool and Man City rejected Ruben Amorim emerge, as Man Utd roll the dice

Man Utd stars prepare for Ruben Amorim arrival

A separate report from CNN Portugal claims that Amorim has arrived at Sporting training as usual this morning. Amorim has great respect for Sporting and has no intention of leaving Portugal until a deal is agreed between clubs.

But everything points towards Amorim being appointed at Man Utd imminently and as we revealed on Tuesday, the Red Devils players are looking forward to his arrival.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that many had a good relationship with Ten Hag and were sad to see him go, but accept it was the right decision to sack him.

The reaction to Amorim’s likely arrival has been overwhelmingly positive from the squad. The 39-year-old is viewed as a modern, forward-thinking coach who can bring Man Utd in line with their Premier League rivals.

Sporting’s players, on the other hand, are ‘devastated’ at the prospect of losing their manager, per TEAMtalk sources.

The respect for Amorim at the Portuguese club is huge and some players have even rejected moves away to continue under his tutelage. However, they accept the fact he is set to take on one of the biggest jobs in world football.

Amorim eyes Sporting CP trio – sources

Amorim is already planning for life at Old Trafford after informing the Man Utd board of three players he would like to sign in January or next summer.

The Red Devil’s chiefs have informed Amorim they expect him to improve the players they already have, particularly new signings Joshua Zirkzee and Manuel Ugarte, who he knows well.

But Amorim also has his eyes on new additions and he has asked Man Utd to enquire about the signing of Sporting trio Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro ‘Pote’ Goncalves.

Inacio, 23, is considered to be one of the best young centre-backs in Europe and Liverpool also hold a concrete interest in him. He has a release clause of €60m (£51m / $64.8m) in his contract, which Sporting will demand in full.

Edwards, on the other hand, could be signed as a replacement for mega-money flop Antony, who looks likely to be loaned out or sold by Man Utd in January.

Goncalves will be the most difficult addition of the three, as Sporting view him as a vital player and will demand a big fee for his services.

DON’T MISS: Erik ten Hag sack: The five lowest points of Dutchman’s troubled tenure at Man Utd

IN FOCUS: Ruben Amorim vs Erik ten Hag (at Ajax)