Ruben Amorim to Man Utd gets ‘here we go’ confirmation, with compensation details revealed

Ruben Amorim is set to become the new Man Utd manager

Manchester United have agreed to pay the release clause in Ruben Amorim’s Sporting CP contract, meaning his appointment at Old Trafford is now all but sealed.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag on Monday and moved quickly to open talks with the highly rated 39-year-old coach, who has previously been linked with Premier League clubs.

Liverpool and Chelsea considered Amorim in their previous managerial hunts, while the manager has admitted that he held talks with West Ham in April, before rejecting a switch to the London Stadium.

Now, Amorim is set to take on one of the biggest jobs in world football as the new Man Utd manager, which will undoubtedly be his biggest test to date.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have agreed to pay the €10m (£8.3m / £10.8m) release clause in Amorim’s contract.

“BREAKING: Manchester United are set to pay €10m exit clause for Rúben Amorim to become new manager, here we go!” Romano posted on X.

“Sporting confirm formal communication received from #MUFC for Amorim to be appointed. Amorim has already said yes to Man Utd proposal and project.”

Ruben Amorim set to take Man Utd hot seat

Amorim will arrive at Man Utd with a glowing reputation as one of the best young coaches in the world, having won five trophies during his time with Sporting, including their first league title in 19 years.

But the task ahead of him is undoubtedly a tricky one. He will be expected to turn Man Utd’s form around quickly and get them challenging for European football this season.

Points wise, Man Utd are currently closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top of the Premier League table, but a change of management could be the boost the players need.

As we exclusively revealed on Tuesday morning, Amorim has already identified some areas of the Man Utd squad that he would like to strengthen.

We understand that Amorim has informed the Man Utd board that he would like to bring Sporting CP wingers Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves to Old Trafford, as well as highly-rated centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

Man Utd stars react to Amorim appointment – exclusive

Sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that while many Man Utd players were sad to see Ten Hag leave, they accept that it was the right call to sack him.

The Red Devils squad are now fully behind the appointment of Amorim as their new manager and are excited to get to work under him.

The reaction of those behind the scenes at Man Utd has been overwhelmingly positive, with Amorim viewed as a modern, forward thinking manager who can bring the club in line with their Premier League rivals.

Before Man Utd back Amorim in the transfer window, they expect him to improve the recent signings already at the club such as Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee, who the Portuguese coach knows well.

IN FOCUS: Amorim’s success at Sporting CP