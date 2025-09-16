Paul Merson has named the Premier League club that under-pressure Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is far better suited to, as speculation over his future at Old Trafford continues to mount.

Amorim has only been in charge at United for 10 months after he replaced Erik ten Hag in November 2024, but that has hardly been an improvement on the Dutchman’s ill-fated tenure.

The former Sporting boss’ has imposed a playing style and formation on Man Utd that he refuses to change, with senior players at Old Trafford reported to be opposed to his methods.

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League table last season and currently sit one place above that after one win in their opening four league outings, despite spending over £170million on new additions to Amorim’s squad.

TEAMtalk understands that staff inside Old Trafford are stunned that the Portuguese tactician remains in a job, while Amorim’s public negativity over his role could also speed up his exit.

And now Merson claims that Amorim’s favoured 3-4-2-1 formation would actually be much better suited to Chelsea instead.

Speaking in his column on Sky Sports about Amorim’s unwillingness to change, Merson said: “He’ll look at it and say ‘I’ve got where I am today by playing the way I play’, using three at the back and high wing-backs.

“He would have been a perfect fit for Chelsea.

“They’ve got world-class wing-backs in Reece James and Malo Gusto, they’ve got the best holding midfield player in the league in Moises Caicedo. It would fit the players.”

Merson also believes that United will be ‘nowhere near’ the European places at the end of the season.

The former Arsenal star added: “He [Amorim] still hasn’t won back-to-back games in the league, nearly a year in. That’s unthinkable for a club like Man Utd. Unthinkable.”

