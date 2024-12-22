Amorim takes action to help Man Utd unearth next Cristiano Ronaldo after numerous transfer misses

Ruben Amorim wants Manchester United to be more effective in scouting the Portuguese market as he hopes to find the next Cristiano Ronaldo, it has been claimed.

According to the latest reports, Amorim feels Man Utd are not making the most of the top talents that Portuguese clubs produce ever year. The 39-year-old is well aware of the rising stars in the Primeira Liga following his spells in charge of Sporting CP and Braga prior to joining United in November.

United have benefited from raiding the Portuguese market before, having signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Sporting back in 2003 before helping him to become a world-class star.

United also had another top Portuguese winger on their books previously in Nani.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot are the Portuguese stars currently in United’s first-team squad. According to the Daily Mirror, Amorim wants to add to that number by helping to build a ‘brand-new scouting team’ in his home country.

Amorim feels United’s network in Portugal has ‘dropped off’, which has seen them ‘miss out on top young talent’.

Bernardo Silva and Pedro Neto are cited as two players United registered their interest in previously, only to see them head elsewhere. Silva pulled the strings for Monaco before joining United’s rivals Manchester City in 2017, while Neto shone for Wolverhampton Wanderers to earn a big switch to Chelsea in August.

Amorim has two top Portuguese objectives

Geovany Quenda is one player who has been tipped to follow in Ronaldo’s footsteps. He is a 17-year-old right winger who burst onto the scene under Amorim at Sporting.

Sources have previously confirmed to TEAMtalk that agent Jorge Mendes has taken charge of Quenda’s future and has already held preliminary talks with United officials about a move.

However, Amorim’s side will face competition for the exciting starlet as a number of other elite clubs including City, Liverpool and Juventus are eyeing him too.

The report states that alongside Quenda, Benfica youngster Antonio Silva is another Portuguese talent Amorim wants United to sign.

Silva has been compared to City star Ruben Dias after establishing himself as one of the defenders in Portugal, despite being only 21.

United have long been linked with the £50m-rated centre-back but Amorim’s arrival could speed up the process. TEAMtalk understands Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also interested in snapping Silva up.

Man Utd news: Maguire update; four stars praised

Meanwhile, The Athletic have revealed that United centre-half Harry Maguire is picking up interest from Napoli and Fenerbahce.

United could be set for a legal battle if they try to extend Maguire’s contract after he has agreed terms with another club.

Maguire’s contract is due to expire in June, which means he can speak with potential suitors from January 1.

Former United striker Teddy Sheringham would be frustrated to see Maguire move on, having labelled him ‘captain material’.

Sheringham also named Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund as three players Amorim can build his United team around.

The pundit has suggested United no longer need to spend big on a striker as Hojlund is making progress and is on his way to becoming a top player in his own right.

