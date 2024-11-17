Ruben Amorim’s new-look coaching team has been confirmed by Manchester United, with five names joining the Portuguese tactician from his former club Sporting.

Amorim officially began his stint as United’s manager on Monday and has wasted little time in securing his set-up behind the scenes.

Speaking after becoming United’s new boss, Amorim revealed that it was “always one of the conditions” that he brings his coaching staff from Sporting – and that has now been officially announced by the club.

Man Utd’s new assistants Carlos Fernandes, Emanuel Ferro, Adelio Candido, Jorge Vital and former Liverpool and Arsenal man Paulo Barreira all worked with Amorim at Sporting but have now made the switch to Old Trafford.

The quintet join a set-up that already includes first-team coaches Darren Fletcher and Andreas Georgson, plus assistant first-team goalkeeper coach Craig Mawson.

And in his first public comments since arriving in the UK, former Sporting boss Amorim told United’s club media he is determined to change that narrative.

“I will try to do everything to put this club in the place that it belongs,” he said.

“And I believe a lot that we are going to succeed.”

New Man Utd coaches in detail

Carlos Fernandes – Assistant head coach

Fernandes will be Amorim’s right-hand man, a job that he occupied during their success together at Sporting.

The 29-year-old has forged a close relationship with Amorim since the duo first met at Benfica when the United manager was still a player. Fernandes was also on Amorim’s staff at previous clubs Braga and Casa Pia.

Amorim has previously compared Fernandes to Portuguese managerial legend Jose Mourinho, a former boss of the Red Devils.

“My number two is Carlos Fernandes, he’s been my right-hand man right from day one,” Amorim said. “He’ll be a much better coach than me.

“I often say if I become Bobby Robson, then he’ll be my Jose Mourinho! But there’s plenty of time, we’ve signed a 15-year deal!”

Adelio Candido – First-team coach (subject to visa)

Like Fernandes, Candido has been on Amorim’s previous staff at Casa Pia, Braga and Sporting. The 28-year-old’s employment remains subject to receiving a visa.

Candido was already working as a youth coach at Casa Pia when Amorim and Fernandes became manager and assistant coach respectively in 2018.

Amorim and Fernandes decided to take Candido when they moved to Braga in 2019 and he again teamed up with them at Sporting.

Emanuel Ferro – First-team coach

Ferro worked at Benfica between 2006 and 2009, during which Amorim was a player at the Lisbon club. The pair reunited in the dugout at Sporting, where Emanuel spent nine years in total before his move to Old Trafford.

The 45-year-old offers a more experienced voice to Amorim and has often been put up for media duties when his boss has been unable to attend press conferences.

Jorge Vital – First-team goalkeeping coach

Prior to starting work together at Sporting in 2020, Vital and Amorim were Braga colleagues during the latter’s time as a player and coach at the club.

Vital will lead the goalkeeping staff and work closely alongside assistant Mawson.

The 63-year-old is believed to be a specialist in distribution and had a professional playing career in the 1980s and 1990s when he featured for a number of different clubs.

Paulo Barreira – Physical performance coach

Barreira returns to the UK having previously plied his trade at Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool and is known as an injury prevention and conditioning expert.

He also added experience to his CV in Saudi Arabia and the UAE before linking up with Amorim at Sporting in 2020.

Speaking to Portuguese outlet Record about his role a few years ago, Barreira said: “The physio is the bridge for the coach, who takes the information we are providing them with to decide on the management of the players.

“This way, we can help ensure that the players are in a suitable physical shape for the coach’s game model.

“We monitor their work on the pitch by using a GPS tracking advice a lot, we ask players a lot of questions daily to understand if they are ready to train, if they feel well and if they slept well.

“This information is then passed on to the technical team where they can deal with player management and contribute to having the team better physically adapted to what they want to do. That also helps to prevent an injury and reduce its frequency.”

