Manchester United are set to enter a new era under Ruben Amorim and Dwight Yorke believes Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez would be a perfect first signing.

The Red Devils sacked Ten Hag on Monday after they picked up just 11 points from nine games and registered the third-least goals of any team in the Premier League.

Strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have just two Premier League goals between them so far this season, prompting speculation that Man Utd could look to sign another striker in January.

Reports suggest that Amorim will take charge of Man Utd in the November international break, with his first match set to be against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Yorke has called on Man Utd to make an audacious move for Liverpool striker Nunez, who he believes can be a ‘monster’ if given consistent game time.

“If I could sign anyone to come in at number nine for Manchester United, then I would try and nick Darwin Nunez off Liverpool,” Yorke said in a recent interview.

“Again, I know people may scoff at that suggestion, he’s a little bit out of form, and people give him stick, but I’m convinced that there is a monster of a player in there that is waiting to come out. He’s got a presence; he’s got something nasty about him and I think he’s a real handful.

“Manchester United need a player who can act as that focal point and give them that presence on the pitch. They need someone with Darwin Nunez’s physical attributes.”

Man Utd told to take a gamble on Darwin Nunez

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica for £85m (including add-ons) in 2022 and has shown flashes of brilliance, but inconsistency has been his downfall.

The 25-year-old has scored just one goal in the Premier League so far this season, but Yorke believes that he could ‘rip up the Premier League’ if given more of a chance.

“Nunez is somebody I would try to poach. If I’m looking for a number nine right now, I would take a chance with this guy,” Yorke added.

“Ollie Watkins is a great striker, but I think United need someone with a bit more of a physical presence up top.

“I’m convinced that if you played him week-in, week-out, Darwin Nunez would start ripping up the Premier League.”

Nunez is under contract at Liverpool until 2028 and it’s likely that the Reds would demand a big fee for him, especially from rivals Man Utd.

There have been rumours, however, that Liverpool could look to sign a new striker in 2025, so that could mean they become more open to selling Nunez.

Amorim ready to axe four Man Utd stars – sources

As we have exclusively revealed, Amorim has already discussed some of his transfer plans with the Man Utd board and has identified four players he is happy to sell in January.

We understand that Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof are not in Amorim’s long-term plans and he would be happy to sell them in January.

However, that may prove difficult as the duo’s suitors are likely to try and wait until next summer to sign them on free transfers, with it being very unlikely that either pen a contract extension.

The other two players deemed surplus to requirements are Casemiro and Antony. The Man Utd board are in agreement that their performances do not reflect their wages of £350,000 and £200,000 per week respectively and will try and find buyers for them in January.

TEAMtalk sources say that the Red Devils would be willing to accept bids in the region of £25m for both Casemiro and Antony.

Although, it’s fair to say that Casemiro seems to be fighting for his place in the side. He netted an impressive brace against Leicester City on Wednesday in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first game as interim manager.

