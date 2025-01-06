Ruben Amorim and his coaching staff are thrilled with the progress a Manchester United star is making, with the youngster now deemed ‘untouchable’ in the transfer market, according to a trusted source.

The Amorim era has begun in unconvincing fashion, with the Portuguese producing Man Utd’s joint-worst points return (seven points) after eight league matches since World War 2 (permanent managers only).

Nonetheless, United have shown up in a handful of the bigger games when beating near neighbours Manchester City 2-1 and securing a hard-fought 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

The Liverpool contest offered a clear indication of what Amorim’s Man Utd will look like once his squad has been tailored to his system and the players grow accustomed to their manager’s demands.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, one player who’ll have a big part to play in the Amorim era is centre-back, Leny Yoro.

Taking to X, Romano revealed: “Ruben Amorim and his staff are very happy with Leny Yoro and his development.

“Game time being managed now after long injury but club and staff very happy with Leny. He’s among few untouchable players at Man Utd.”

Man Utd beat Real Madrid to the signature of Yoro last summer despite Los Blancos ironing out an agreement on personal terms with the Frenchman first.

Yoro has featured sparingly so far amid his battle to regain match sharpness after suffering a fractured metatarsal in pre-season.

But as Romano alluded to, the 19-year-old is certainly making a big impression on the new regime behind the scenes.

Who are Man Utd’s other ‘untouchables’?

Man Utd have greenlit a total squad rebuild, with the vast majority of their squad available for the right price.

However, there are a handful of stars who Man Utd have already determined are must-keeps.

Amorim has spoken of his admiration of Harry Maguire who he views as one of the club’s few leaders. Amorim has described Maguire as “perfect” for the central role in his back three and United recently activated their one-year option to extend Maguire’s contract until 2026.

The versatile Amad Diallo has been the brightest spark since Amorim took charge and United are close to agreeing a new, long-term contract with the attacker.

Academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo is also safe and the midfielder looked back to his best against Liverpool on Sunday.

His impressive showing alongside Manuel Ugarte showcased why United are moving on from Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

United hope to offload Casemiro in either this window or the next. Eriksen is out of contract at season’s end and won’t be offered a new deal.

Latest Man Utd news – Osimhen, Suzuki, Ugarte

In other news, Sky Germany have cooled claims Man Utd could sign Victor Osimhen this month. It had been reported Osimhen was keen to join Man Utd this month and the Red Devils were working to finalise a deal with Osimhen’s parent club, Napoli.

Taking to X, their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, stated: “Understand that [Osimhen’s loan club] Galatasaray are currently ‘100%’ convinced that Victor Osimhen will NOT leave the club this winter.

“At the moment, there are also no negotiations taking place with other teams.”

Elsewhere, Man Utd have reignited their interest in goalkeeper Zion Suzuki who was first pursued by the club during Erik ten Hag’s tenure.

Finally, The Times have revealed why Liverpool and Arne Slot rejected the chance to sign Manuel Ugarte last summer.

The Uruguayan would ultimately go on to join Man Utd for a fee of €50m that can rise to €60m through add-ons.