Manchester United are preparing to launch a £60million bid for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, per reports, but they have work to do in convincing him to move to Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that United are prioritising strengthening their midfield options in the next two transfer windows.

Wharton, 21, figures highly on the Red Devils’ shortlist, though other sides such as Liverpool, Manchester City, and Real Madrid are also admirers of his.

He has played an instrumental role in Palace’s recent success, including their recent 19-game unbeaten run – which was ended by Everton last weekend – that included them winning the FA Cup and Community Shield.

According to the Daily Star, United boss Amorim has personally ‘kept close tabs on Wharton’s progress’ and has become a ‘huge fan’ of the midfielder.

The report adds that Amorim believes Wharton has ‘the technical abilities to be a huge success at United’, and the Red Devils’ board seem ready to back him with funds to spend on the Palace star.

It’s claimed that United are ‘confident’ that a bid of £60million would be enough to lure Wharton from Selhurst Park, though a move is more likely next summer than in January, amid the uncertainty over the futures of Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro.

Man Utd set sights on Adam Wharton

Wharton is contracted with Palace until 2029, which puts them in a strong negotiating position, which makes signing him mid-season very difficult.

But that hasn’t deterred United. TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher first revealed back in February that they viewed Wharton as a key target, and that remains the case.

His performances have only added to the club’s desire to sign him and it remains to be seen whether £60million would be enough to sign him.

United would also need to convince the player to sign for them. Football Insider report that Wharton is happy with Palace and has no intention of leaving mid-season.

Whether or not his stance changes by next summer remains to be seen, but United will have to battle to win the race for his signature in any case.

As mentioned, Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also interested in signing Wharton, who may well play a key role for England at the 2026 World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel has opted to pick Jordan Henderson ahead of Wharton in England’s latest round of matches but if the Palace star continues with his current form, it’d be a shock to see him not picked for the Three Lions in next year’s big tournament.

Race for Barcelona star / Baleba boost?

Meanwhile, United will face competition from Newcastle if they pursue a move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, per reports.

And in other news, Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, who remains a top target alongside Wharton, has reportedly asked to leave the Seagulls in January.

However, Baleba’s reported £100million price tag could make things difficult.