Midfielder ‘keen’ on Man Utd ‘move’ and become Michael Carrick’s FIRST January signing as €120m Man City battle erupts

Ruben Neves is ready to move to Manchester United and become the Red Devils’ first January signing under interim manager Michael Carrick, according to a report, while Manchester City have now taken a sign to Pablo Barrios, who, TEAMtalk understands, is on INEOS’ radar.

Man Utd remain keen on signing a top-class midfielder in 2026, despite the departure of Ruben Amorim. While Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick is confident of getting the team to the Premier League top four with the players at his disposal, sources have told TEAMtalk that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are open-minded about bringing in new players in the middle of the season.

Ruben Neves wants to join Man Utd

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 17 that Man Utd are keen on Ruben Neves, who is out of contract at Al-Hilal at the end of the season.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd had already spoken to intermediaries regarding a move for Neves.

There has been speculation this week that Man Utd have made a bid for Neves, which Al-Hilal are said to be considering.

It has now emerged that Neves himself is ready to make the move to Man Utd and become the first signing for the Red Devils this month.

According to Football Insider, Neves ‘is keen to make the move to Man United and would welcome the opportunity to discuss terms if a deal could be agreed’.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke, who wrote the report, added on the Transfer Insider podcast: “Yeah, obviously Ruben Neves is a top midfielder. He’s done well out in the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal.

“They don’t really want to lose him, but he is coming to the end of his contract in June and nothing has been agreed as yet, so that has opened to door for a return to Europe.

“I’m sure if the opportunity did come along, Ruben Neves would be interested in a move to Man United.

He would be a good fit for United, he can play in that defensive midfield role, but I don’t think the Saudi Pro League club are that open to letting him leave.

“It’s a difficult deal to do, Al Hilal want a decent fee of around £20million for him, and then obviously you’ve got his wages as well.”

Man Utd face Man City battle for Pablo Barrios

Man Utd have also shown interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on December 24, 2025, that Man Utd stumbled upon Barrios while watching Conor Gallagher for Atletico.

Gallagher, a former Chelsea star, has since joined Tottenham Hotspur, but Barrios remains at Atletico and is a player who has been “spoken about glowingly at a few clubs, and Man Utd are one of them”, according to Jones.

It has now emerged in the Spanish media that Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are also keen on Barrios, who has a release clause of €120million (£104.6m, $140.8m) in his contract at the Spanish club.

According to Fichajes, which is admittedly a highly speculative source, both Man City and PSG see Barrios ‘as an ideal fit for modern football: dynamic, tactically disciplined, and capable of sustaining high-intensity matches’.

Atletico, though, do not want to sell the 22-year-old Spain international midfielder.

Man Utd target Roberto De Zerbi addresses speculation

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi is one of the top candidates for the Man Utd managerial job.

Carrick has been appointed the interim manager for the rest of the season, and while the Englishman is in contention, Man Utd are casting the net wide.

De Zerbi has spoken about his future at Marseille, who will face Liverpool at the Orange Velodrome in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Mirror has quoted the former Brighton and Hove Albion boss as saying on Tuesday: “My focus is totally on Marseille. I wanted to come here.

“The day before a very important, very crucial game, I have no space in my head to think about other things. I feel very well in this city with these players, with this club.

“As for the future, we have got to speak in the next month. In the next year, I don’t know.”