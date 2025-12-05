Rumoured Man Utd midfield signing in January is OFF, as different deals pursued – tier 1 source

A midfielder Manchester United have been linked with signing in January – by multiple sources including Fabrizio Romano – will NOT be moving to Old Trafford, with different deals pursued instead, according to a reliable source.

Questions marks are in abundance when it comes to Man Utd’s midfield. The pairing of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes has worked to a degree this season, though there are obvious drawbacks.

Casemiro has worked his way back into Ruben Amorim’s good books but aged 33, he cannot cover the ground like he once did.

Furthermore, Casemiro is out of contract at season’s end and while United do want the Brazilian to sign a new deal, that’s only if he accepts a substantial pay cut. United won’t trigger his one-year option given that would mean Casemiro remains on his £350,000-a-week wages.

Fernandes continues to be the fulcrum of the team but while operating in a deeper role, his attacking returns have dropped off a cliff.

Just seven goal contributions (two goals, five assists) have been returned in 15 matches this season. For a player of Fernandes’ calibre, those figures can only be deemed disappointing, but again, they’re not unexpected given Fernandes is scheming much further away from goal.

Elsewhere, Kobbie Mainoo is in limbo and Manuel Ugarte could be moved on next summer. Clearly, one and more probably two or even three new midfielders are required in 2026.

One player Man Utd have been linked with is Joao Gomes of Wolves. The Premier League’s bottom side don’t wish to part ways with the 10-cap Brazilian, but there’s growing belief they may cash in in January if bids of around £40m-£50m are received.

Wolves have picked up just two points this season and if they believe they’re already down by the new year, it makes sense to sell while Gomes’ stock is still high. The figures they’d realistically be able to command with their bargaining power decreased in the Championship would naturally be lower.

Among those to talk up a move for Gomes was Fabrizio Romano. Taking to YouTube one week ago, the reporter stated: “Joao Gomes is one of the names under consideration at Manchester United.

“Gomes is appreciated and seen as an opportunity if Wolves decide to let the player go in January.

“So let’s say Man Utd have some top targets for 2026… Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and more, but Gomes is not in that kind of step for Man Utd. He’s not considered an absolute priority.

“But eventually an opportunity if Wolves decide to let the player go in January. So Gomes could be one to watch with the player very keen on a move to Man Utd, even without European football this season.

“He’d be more than happy to go to Man Utd but this depends on what happens with Wolves and whether Man Utd go for an opportunity or wait for their absolute top priorities.”

However, The Athletic’s Man Utd expert, Laurie Whitwell, has now poured exceedingly cold water on suggestions Man Utd might move for the combative midfielder.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Talk of the Devils podcast – which was recorded live at Old Trafford following Man Utd’s 1-1 draw with West Ham – Whitwell said: “My understanding was that I wouldn’t expect [Man Utd] to go for talks in January with him, meaningfully.

“To my mind their focus is those players that we’ve discussed – Elliot Anderson…”

At that point in the conversation, Whitwell and his co-hosts were abruptly informed by security they must pack up and leave Old Trafford.

In any case, the midfielders Man Utd are targeting and who the journalists have discussed at length on previous podcasts are Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba.

And per the latest out of Germany, the latter of that trio might not cost as much as first thought…

Carlos Baleba price tag slashed – report

Man Utd enquired into the signing of Brighton’s Baleba over the summer and quickly agreed personal terms with the player. News of that agreement on the player side was re-affirmed by The Athletic earlier this week.

However, Baleba did not agitate for a move. Accordingly, Brighton put up the buffers and refused to sell, with Man Utd content to wait until a future window after already spending heavily in attack.

Brighton were understood to value the player in excess of £100m and believed they could generate a fee close to the sum Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo (£115m).

But in lieu of Baleba’s poor form this season and the player’s head clearly being turned, German outlet TZ claimed suitors can now sign Baleba for a much more palateable figure of around £75m.

The report primarily focused on Bayern Munich joining the race for Baleba, with the German giants seeking an eventual successor to Leon Goretzka.

But from a Man Utd perspective, the most eye-catching aspect of the piece was the claim Brighton could now be ‘open to offers starting at €85 million in 2026,’ which roughly exchanges to £75m.

Even more encouraging for United was the follow-up claim Bayern would be reluctant to pay €85m / £75m, thus casting immediate doubt over the stiffness of competition Bayern will provide.

