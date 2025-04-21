Andre Onana is at risk of being replaced at Man Utd

A top Manchester United source has revealed how quickly Ruben Amorim decided he needed a new goalkeeper at Old Trafford amid serious concerns over the form of Andre Onana.

Man Utd spent £47million during the Erik ten Hag era to sign Onana from Inter Milan and make him their new No 1. But the Red Devils have been slammed for how they treated David de Gea, and for the decision to bring Onana in.

The Cameroonian may be more adept at playing out from the back than most Premier League keepers, but he lacks concentration and has made numerous errors since moving to United.

Winning the Europa League is United’s only way of saving their sorry season, but Onana almost cost them that aim with his two mistakes in the first leg of their quarter-final against Lyon.

Luckily for the 29-year-old, United staged an incredible late comeback in the second leg to win 5-4 on the night and 7-6 on aggregate.

As per the MEN’s senior United reporter Samuel Luckhurst, Amorim ‘decided less than two months into his tenure that United would need a new goalkeeper’, with Onana failing to convince.

Publicly, Onana still has Amorim’s support, but this is simply to maintain his confidence. Privately, Amorim wants the United hierarchy to splash out on a more reliable shot-stopper who can help the leaky backline to commit less mistakes.

The report states that ‘United intend to sign a goalkeeper and striker in what is shaping up to be a drastic summer transfer window’.

Alongside the keeper search, finding a new centre-forward is an ‘urgent priority’ as Amorim has been left disappointed by Rasmus Hojlund’s sorry form up front.

United hope to offload a host of players this summer to help fund these new arrivals. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Casemiro and Tyrell Malacia are just some of the unwanted stars who could be sold.

These departures would free up funds for United to spend well over £100m on a new keeper and No 9.

Diogo Costa, Viktor Gyokeres among Man Utd targets

It emerged over the weekend that United have sent scouts to watch Diogo Costa, who has long been touted for a move away from Porto.

The Portugal No 1 has a £64m (€75m / $85m) release clause in his Porto contract.

Luckhurst goes on to discuss United’s main striker targets, with the list featuring Sporting CP ace Viktor Gyokeres, Ipswich Town star Liam Delap and Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.

Amorim is eager to reunite with Gyokeres and this could see United meet the Swede’s £60m (€70m / $79.5m) price tag.

United could therefore spend a total of £124m (€145m / $164.5m) to sign both Costa and Gyokeres and replace underperforming duo Onana and Hojlund.

Delap, meanwhile, is viewed as an ‘ideal’ target given his exciting profile and the fact he will be available for £30m (€35m / $40m) this summer.

United have ‘maintained contact’ with the agent of Sesko, too. Their head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, previously signed Sesko for both Red Bull Salzburg and Leipzig.

Ambitious recent reports have suggested that United have already agreed a deal to bring Victor Osimhen in.

But Lukchurst adds that it is ‘unclear’ if United will be able to afford a package for Osimhen, even after selling several players.

